Kyle McClellan had 20 saves Saturday to lead Omaha to a 1-0 shutout over Fargo.

A day after allowing five goals in a loss that snapped a five-game winning streak, the Lancers (15-10-5-0) responded with an effort in which they limited the Force (16-9-2-2) to single-digit shots in each period and picked up their first shutout since Nov. 27.

Brian Silver scored the game’s lone goal when he slid behind the Fargo defense to the front of the net and tipped in a centering pass from Jack Jensen. It was Silver’s sixth goal of the season.

Omaha’s sixth win in seven games, coupled with Tri City’s 3-2 loss to Waterloo, moved the Lancers into third place in the Western Conference.

The Lancers will open a two-game series at Chicago on Friday.

Fargo (16-9-2-2)........... 0 0 0—0

At Omaha (15-10-5-0)... 1 0 ​0—1

First period: 1, Silver (Jensen), 13:25.

Second period: No scoring.

Third period: No scoring.

Shots on goal

Fargo 6 9                 5—20

Omaha 7 9 10—26

Power plays: Fargo 0-1, Omaha 0-2.

Penalties-minutes: Fargo 5-10, Omaha 4-8.

Goalies: Fargo, Boynton (26 shots, 25 saves, 57:45). Omaha, Kyle McClellan (20 shots, 20 saves).

Three stars: Pluchinski (O), Silver (O), Jensen (0).

A: 3,379.​

The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes

The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.

1 of 106