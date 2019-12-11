Kearney grad and trick-shot kicker Josh Gable reportedly signed to Patriots' practice squad

Gable kicked for three years in high school, earning second-team All-Nebraska and first-team Class A all-state honors, but opted not to play football in college. Instead, he traveled to Italy to play pro soccer.
He has also kicked for the Iowa Barnstormers and Nebraska Danger of the Indoor Football League.
Photos: Nebraskans selected in first round of NFL draft
This is a collection of football players who graduated from high schools in Nebraska and then became first-round NFL draft picks after college. Did we miss anyone? Let us know by sending an email to sports@owh.com
Lloyd Cardwell
High school: Seward
College: Nebraska
NFL draft: 7th overall, 1937, Detroit Lions
Les McDonald
High school: Grand Island
College: Nebraska
NFL draft: 8th overall, 1937, Chicago Bears
Gale Sayers
High school: Omaha Central
College: Kansas
NFL draft: 4th overall, 1965, Chicago Bears
Jeff Kinney
High school: McCook
College: Nebraska
NFL draft: 23rd overall, 1972, Kansas City Chiefs
Johnny Rodgers
High school: Omaha Tech
College: Nebraska
NFL draft: 25th overall, 1973, San Diego Chargers
Lynn Boden
High school: Osceola
College: South Dakota State
NFL draft: 13th overall, 1975, Detroit Lions
George Andrews
High school: Omaha Burke
College: Nebraska
NFL draft: 19th overall, 1979, Los Angeles Rams
Dave Rimington
High school: Omaha South
College: Nebraska
NFL draft: 25th overall, 1983, Cincinnati Bengals
Dean Steinkuhler
High school: Sterling
College: Nebraska
NFL draft: 2nd overall, 1984, Houston Oilers
Kelly Stouffer
High school: Rushville
College: Colorado State
NFL draft: 6th overall, 1987, St. Louis Cardinals
Danny Noonan
High school: Lincoln Northeast
College: Nebraska
NFL draft: 12th overall, 1987, Dallas Cowboys
Noah Fant
High school: Omaha South
College: Iowa
NFL draft: 20th overall, 2019, Denver Broncos
