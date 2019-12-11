Kearney grad and trick-shot kicker Josh Gable reportedly signed to Patriots' practice squad

Josh Gable was an All-Nebraska soccer player for Kearney and played professionally in Europe before returning home to kick in the Indoor Football League.

 RICK TUCKER/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE

Josh Gable has become known for his series of trick-shot kicks.

The former Kearney High football and soccer standout is reportedly also the newest member of the New England Patriots' practice squad.

Eighty-yard field goals are hard to resist.

Gable kicked for three years in high school, earning second-team All-Nebraska and first-team Class A all-state honors, but opted not to play football in college. Instead, he traveled to Italy to play pro soccer.

He has also kicked for the Iowa Barnstormers and Nebraska Danger of the Indoor Football League.

