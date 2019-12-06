Josh Stoltenberg

“I was crushed,” Josh Stoltenberg said. “I thought that was going to be my last game. But when we found out we were going to the bowl, I was ecstatic."

 UNK ATHLETICS

It was another injury for Josh Stoltenberg, and this one really hurt.

The senior offensive lineman has endured an array of them at UNK, so he wanted to finish his career on the field. But during the team’s regular-season finale, he injured an ankle and was forced to the sideline.

“I was crushed,” Stoltenberg said. “I thought that was going to be my last game. But when we found out we were going to the bowl, I was ecstatic. I was going to do whatever I could to play.”

The Omaha Creighton Prep grad expects to be on the field Saturday, when the Lopers (6-5) face Winona State (8-3) in the 53rd Mineral Water Bowl in Excelsior Springs, Missouri. Kickoff is at noon.

Stoltenberg has started the past four seasons, though he has had four surgeries on everything from his elbow to a torn hamstring to a broken foot.

But the 6-foot-1, 290-pound Stoltenberg has persevered and is glad he did. Now he’s been a part of the program’s revival.

The Lopers went winless when he was a freshman and 1-10 when he was a redshirt freshman.

“We had a lot of individuals and not a team,” Stoltenberg said of his early years with the program. “We’ve brought in the right guys and we’re following Coach (Josh) Lynn’s plan. It’s a college team now, not a group of guys trying to win games.”

Lynn arrived for Stoltenberg’s sophomore season and the Lopers have gone 3-8, 5-6 and 6-5 since then. This was UNK’s first winning season since 2011 and the Lopers are playing in their second bowl game — the other one was in 1955.

“We’re extremely happy where the program has gone in a three-year span. The guys have put their heads down and gone to work. They’ve bought in,” Lynn said. “These guys are hungry, especially the juniors and seniors. They hadn’t won a lot. It’s not fun when you’re not winning games.”

And the Lopers have established an offensive identity. Behind an experienced line, UNK is third in Division II in rushing, averaging 330.8 yards per game. Four backs — David Goodwin, TJ Davis, Darrius Webb and Dayton Sealey — all have between 635 and 963 yards rushing this season. Davis was named the MIAA freshman of the year.

“We take pride in it,” said Stoltenberg, who was a second-team all-conference pick. “We have a lot of good backs and they make us look good.”

Saturday’s game likely will be decided in the trenches. While UNK has run the ball on 77% of its offensive plays, Winona State is 12th in D-II in scoring defense, allowing 16.6 points. And offensively, Winona features Sam Santiago-Lloyd, who is 44 rushing yards shy of 1,000 this season.

“They’re a physical, power team on offense. They want to run you over,” Lynn said. “We’ll need to control the line of scrimmage.”

The bowl game is part of an eventful December for Stoltenberg. He’s on course to graduate in two weeks and already has accepted an engineering position. And he gets to take the football field one more time.

“I couldn’t ask for it to end in a better way,” he said.

Sign up for World-Herald daily sports updates

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

Other games

Grand View (13-0) at Morningside (12-0), noon: Two of the NAIA’s stingiest defenses meet in the semifinal. Grand View is second in the NAIA in points allowed (10.3) and yards allowed (223.5 per game); Morningside allows 10.7 points and is coming off a dominant performance when it shut out St. Xavier while recording nine sacks and four takeaways. The Mustang offense will test the Grand View defense. Morningside leads the NAIA in scoring (56.2 points) and total yardage (579.9 per game). Bellevue West grad Joe Dolincheck has thrown for at least 200 yards in all 12 games while Omaha Burke grad Arnijae Ponder has rushed for at least 100 yards 10 times.

Northwest Missouri State (12-1) at Ferris State (11-0), noon: The Bearcats look to avenge last year’s 27-21 second-round playoff loss at Ferris State. This time, they play in the quarterfinal. Ferris’ balanced offense averages 514.4 yards per game and is third in Division II in scoring defense (13.4 per game). Northwest is fifth nationally in scoring (44.8) and ninth in rushing defense. The Bearcat offense is triggered by Elkhorn South graduate Braden Wright, who has accounted for 36 touchdowns this season. The sophomore has passed for 2,466 yards and rushed for 738.

The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes

The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.

1 of 106