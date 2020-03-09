Jon Lieber and Pat Mooney among those entering the Nebraska-Iowa Oldtimers Baseball Hall of Fame

Creighton Prep coach Pat Mooney has coached the Junior Jays to seven high school state titles. 

 REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD

Ken Cvejdlik, Jim Haller, Jon Lieber, Pat Mooney, Larry O’Brien and the late Joe Stanek Sr. will enter the Nebraska-Iowa Oldtimers Baseball Hall of Fame on Saturday.

The 6 p.m. dinner, preceded by a 4:30 p.m. cocktail hour, will be at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 4323 Washington St. in Omaha.

Cvejdlik pitched for Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson and reached Triple-A. Haller pitched for Omaha Creighton Prep and the Los Angeles Dodgers picked him No. 9 in the first round of the 1970 MLB draft. Lieber was 131-124 in the majors coming out of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, Iowa Western and South Alabama.

Mooney has coached Prep to seven high school state titles. O’Brien threw for Omaha Rummel and was taken three times in MLB drafts, as high as No. 2 by the Chicago White Sox in the 1971 January draft. He later coached Omaha Roncalli to two Class B Legion titles. Stanek, who died in 2009, was the Omaha area’s umpire in chief for 30 years.

Call Mike Metz at 402-968-4937 by Tuesday for reservations.

The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes

The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.

1 of 106