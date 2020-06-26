LINCOLN — Luke Kluver came out scorching hot in the afternoon round, wiping out a 3-hole deficit, to win his first Nebraska Golf Association title.
The Kansas sophomore from Norfolk, a three-time Class A state high school champion, defeated 2003 champion Ryan Nietfeldt of Omaha 5 and 4 in their scheduled 36-hole final Friday at Hillcrest Country Club in the Nebraska men’s match play championship.
