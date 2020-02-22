KEARNEY, Neb. — Jack Randl assisted on Luke Mobley’s game-winning overtime goal on Friday night.

On Saturday, he decided to tally one of his own.

Randl scored with 30 seconds remaining to lead Omaha to a 4-3 win, its second straight overtime victory over Tri-City and ninth consecutive win overall.

The Lancers (25-12-6-1) lost a third-period lead for the second straight game. With time winding down in overtime, Mobley charged toward the goal but was forced to the left of the net.

He filtered the puck between the legs of Tri-City goalie Todd Scott toward the faceoff circle, where Randl corralled it, spun and fired at the net and past Scott for his 11th goal of the season.

Mobley, Matt Basgall and Chase Bradley also scored for the Lancers, who remain in second place in the Western Conference, three points behind Waterloo.

The Lancers will look for their 10th straight win when they host Lincoln on Sunday afternoon.

Omaha (25-12-6-1) 2 1 0 1—4

At Tri-City (22-15-5-2) 1 1 1 0—3

First period: 1, O, Basgall (unassisted), 4:16. 2, O, Bradley (Campbell), 4:30. 3, TC, Klapka (Miller, Ambrosio), 6:43 (pp).

Second period: 4, O, Mobley (Jensen), 6:29. 5, TC, Ambrosio (Portz), 12:19.

Third period: 6, TC, Miller (Capone), 7:19.

Overtime: 9, Randl (Plucisnki), 4:30.

Shots on goal

Omaha 12 10 2 2—26

Tri-City 15 9 7 4—35

Power plays: Omaha 0-3, Tri-City 1-7.

Penalties-minutes: Omaha 5-10, Tri-City 8-16.

Goalies: Omaha, Jakub Dobes (35 shots, 32 saves, 64:30). Tri-City, Todd Scott (26 shots, 22 saves, 64:30).

Three stars: Miller (TC), Ambrosio (TC), Randl (O).

A: 2,670.

The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes

The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.

1 of 106