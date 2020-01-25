Jack Randl and Chase Bradley each scored twice as Omaha routed Sioux City 6-1 on Saturday night at Ralston Arena.

Randl added an assist for his fourth three-point game of the season, and the Lancers (16-11-6-1) snapped a three-game losing streak.

Luke Mobley added a goal and an assist as Omaha scored five times in the first 46 minutes to chase former Lancers goalie Akira Schmid.

The Lancers tallied a 39-22 shot advantage, converted on two of five power plays and didn’t commit a penalty.

Omaha goalie Kyle McClellan had 21 saves to earn his fourth win of January.

The Lancers will travel to Tri-City on Sunday.

Sioux City (13-14-6-1)....0  0  1—1

At Omaha (16-11-6-1)....1  2  ​3—6

First period: 1, O, Randl (Mobley), 16:50.

Second period: 2, O, Mobley (Randl, Jensen), 1:33. ​3, O, Lautenbach (Renwick, Kodsi).

Third period: 4, O, Bradley (unassisted), 4:27. 5, O, Randl (Anderson), 6:41 (pp). 6, Bradley (Plucinski), 7:11 (pp). 7, SC, Krenzen (Masilevich, Irey), 17:24.

Shots on goal

Omaha..............3    9  10—22

Sioux City........14  16    9—39

Power plays: Sioux City 0-0, Omaha 2-5.

Penalties-minutes: Sioux City 4-19, Omaha 0-0.

Goalies: Sioux City, Akira Schmid (33 shots, 28 saves, 46:41), Ethan Haider (6 shots, 5 saves), 13:19. Omaha, Kyle McClellan (22 shots, 21 saves, 60:00).

Three stars: Randl (O), Bradley (O), Mobley (O).​

The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes

The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.

1 of 106