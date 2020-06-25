LINCOLN — Ryan Nietfeldt is in the Nebraska men’s match play golf final for the first time since 2003.

That was only 3 years after Luke Kluver, his opponent in Friday’s 36-hole match, was born.

Nietfeldt, 44, took down Ashland’s Jesse Talcott and Table Rock’s Calvin Freeman in his two matches Thursday at Hillcrest Country Club. The 20-year-old Kluver needed 21 holes against Travis Minzel of Lincoln and 18 against defending champion Caleb Badura of Aurora to get to his first final.

Kluver, who will be a sophomore at Kansas, and Nietfeldt, an accountant in Omaha, will start at 7 a.m. Friday, and their second 18 holes has an 11:30 a.m. tee time.

