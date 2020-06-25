LINCOLN — Ryan Nietfeldt is in the Nebraska men’s match play golf final for the first time since 2003.
That was only 3 years after Luke Kluver, his opponent in Friday’s 36-hole match, was born.
Nietfeldt, 44, took down Ashland’s Jesse Talcott and Table Rock’s Calvin Freeman in his two matches Thursday at Hillcrest Country Club. The 20-year-old Kluver needed 21 holes against Travis Minzel of Lincoln and 18 against defending champion Caleb Badura of Aurora to get to his first final.
Kluver, who will be a sophomore at Kansas, and Nietfeldt, an accountant in Omaha, will start at 7 a.m. Friday, and their second 18 holes has an 11:30 a.m. tee time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.