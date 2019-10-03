You are the owner of this article.
Introducing Union Omaha: Pro soccer team unveils colors, crest, name ahead of city's USL debut

  Updated
  • 2
CEO Gary Green, left, takes a selfie with coach Jason Mims after the name and crest of Omaha's first professional soccer team was revealed. The team will be called Union Omaha and an owl will be featured on the team crest.

 RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Those in charge of branding Nebraska's newest pro soccer team passed over the state's official bird for something more fierce.

The team’s name — Union Omaha — and crest, which prominently features a great horned owl, were announced Thursday at a block party in Benson.

UNION_OMAHA_MW_RGB_withTM

Officials considered more than 100 names over the last several months as they created an identity for Omaha's USL League One team. Their goal: stay true to the city's and state's roots while uniting a budding fan base.

Union Omaha Soccer Club (the team's full name) is partly a nod to Union Pacific and the important role the railroad company played in Omaha’s development, said team owner Gary Green. But the name also is meant to connect Omaha’s past with its future.

“The thing about Omaha is, it respects its history, but it’s also got a strong view of moving forward,” Green said. “We still kept coming back to ‘unity’ and ‘unified’ ... it just felt natural.”

The crest features a handful of elements: A great horned owl sits atop a football from the sport’s early days. To the left of the owl are three stars meant to represent Nebraska’s people, place and purpose. Those features are set against a shield similar to the U.S. Soccer crest.

Great horned owls are indigenous to the region and commonly seen soaring through Nebraska's skies during winter months, when trees have lost their foliage, according to the Nebraska Extension office. The birds have wing spans of nearly 5 feet, can exert almost 25 pounds of pressure with their talons and will prey upon “almost any animal that they can catch.”

“It’s fierce, it hunts its prey at night — it’s just an intimidating bird,” Green said.

The crest’s colors, which coincide with the team’s colors, are black and white, with one notable exception: the owl’s large eyes, which are “lightning yellow.”

Union Omaha eyes

Union Omaha's logo features "lightning yellow" owl eyes.

Many Nebraskans have strong associations between colors and sports teams, said Erika Bjork, a consultant who has helped lead the branding process. Husker fans bleed red; Creighton fans adorn themselves in blue. Officials wanted a color scheme that everyone can support.

“We wanted it to look edgy; black and white is edgy,” Green said.

The crest was designed by Matthew Wolff, who also helped create the crest for the Los Angeles Football Club.

Thursday’s brand reveal was the culmination of months of work that included community discussions about how the team’s identity could best represent the city and the state. Time and again, Green said, another bird was brought up as a possible option: the (Western) Meadowlark, Nebraska’s state bird.

Organizers considered the animal, Green said, but in the end, the Meadowlark didn’t exude the ferocity of the great horned owl.

Those fierce owls sometimes make news on soccer fields in Nebraska, but not for scoring goals: The birds can get stuck in soccer nets, requiring human intervention to get free.

The team’s opening night at Werner Park is scheduled for April 25. The season will begin in March, but the team will start on the road to avoid potential weather conflicts. An exhibition or friendly match is anticipated near the start of the season.

The block party Thursday near 62nd and Maple Streets had the energetic, social feel that draws some soccer fans to the sport in the first place. Supporters wore their favorite team's scarves, children dribbled balls into miniature nets and, during a guided discussion with team leaders, a few chants broke out.

Ryan Youtz, a soccer diehard who supports the University of Nebraska at Omaha's team, said he was one of the first people to purchase season tickets to Union Omaha matches. As for the name and crest, Youtz, 35, said he's pleased.

"I think the name is absolutely fantastic," Youtz said. "The idea of 'Union' is cool to me because it's bringing everybody together."

Green has been traveling the country to visit other professional soccer clubs to get a sense of what works and what doesn’t, what fans respond to and how Omaha can create the excitement that soccer is known to breed.

In September, he attended a Forward Madison FC match in Wisconsin, the closest USL League One team to Omaha. Green met with the club’s supporters at a bar, marched with them to the team’s stadium and watched as a raucous crowd chanted, cheered and waved flags in the rain.

That’s the kind of atmosphere he wants to see in Omaha.

“You can’t read it, you can’t watch it on TV, you need to step into it and live and breathe it,” he said.

Photos: Union Omaha block party

The name of Omaha first professional soccer team was announced during a block party. The team's name is Union Omaha and the team crest features an owl. 

Reece covers Sarpy County for The World-Herald. He's a born-and-raised Nebraskan and UNL grad who spent time in Oklahoma and Virginia before returning home. Follow him on Twitter @reecereports. Phone: 402-444-1127

