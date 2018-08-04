You are the owner of this article.
HORSE RACING

Improvements are in the works for horse racing track at Lincoln Race Course

The dream of the state’s horsemen to expand the racetrack in Lincoln appears ready to become a reality.

The Nebraska Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association announced Saturday that construction will begin soon to extend the track at Lincoln Race Course. The track is expected to be completed by June 1, 2019 with live racing taking place later in the year.

“It feels good to finally have this in place,’’ Nebraska HBPA president Barry Lake said. “It’s been a long time trying to design a track that we could afford.’’

The construction work will be done by Gana Excavating & Trucking of Martell, Nebraska. Mowing is currently taking place over the 80 acres and Lake said Gana will be on-site by Aug. 13 to start excavating and moving dirt.

Lincoln Race Course, located at 7055 S. 1st St., opened in 2014 after the closure of State Fair Park. It’s primarily a simulcast facility but holds live races at least one day each year to satisfy the state simulcasting statute.

Those races have been straightaway sprints over the portion of the racetrack that has been completed. Lincoln will hold two live days of racing next month.

Lake said the new construction will allow the facility to have a regular race meet.

“There was a time when we were racing live in Nebraska from February to October,’’ he said. “To build racing back up, we need to rebuild our breeding program and give those horses somewhere to race here.’’

Lake added the track will be longer than Horsemen’s Park, a 5⁄8-mile racetrack in Omaha. At Horsemen’s, horses must go around two turns for six-furlong races and three turns for one-mile races.

The completed track in Lincoln will allow six-furlong races to be contested over one turn and one-mile races over two turns.

“It not only will be longer but wider,’’ he said. “That should make the racetrack even more appealing.’’

Lake said the ability to avoid construction that would have affected nearby 1st Street allowed the HBPA to save money and move forward with its plans.

“We spent a long time trying to design a track that we could afford,’’ he said. “By avoiding those issues that we would have had with 1st Street, it reduced the cost substantially.’’

Lake said the project will move forward in phases, starting with the construction of the racetrack. The installation of a rail and other improvements will commence with the approval of final plans from the city of Lincoln.

He added that a contract will be signed between Gana Construction and the HBPA on Monday.

“This is the first step, but it’s an important one for us,’’ Lake said. “We hope it will play a big part in rebuilding the infrastructure of horse racing here in Nebraska.’’

