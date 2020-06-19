OAKLAND, Neb. — Nebraska signee Reed Malleck defeated Omaha’s Josh Kramer 3-and-1 Friday for the Nebraska boys match play championship.
Malleck, from York, started and finished the title match at Oakland Golf Club with birdies while never trailing the recent Omaha Creighton Prep graduate.
Malleck had made it to the quarterfinals in 2018 and 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.