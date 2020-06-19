OAKLAND, Neb. — Nebraska signee Reed Malleck defeated Omaha’s Josh Kramer 3-and-1 Friday for the Nebraska boys match play championship.

Malleck, from York, started and finished the title match at Oakland Golf Club with birdies while never trailing the recent Omaha Creighton Prep graduate.

Malleck had made it to the quarterfinals in 2018 and 2019.

Photos: New Nebraska Sand Hills golf course

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

