It’s probable that Grand Island’s Fonner Park will be the only state racetrack to hold a live meet this year.
That was assured Friday during a teleconference meeting of the Nebraska Racing Commission. Officials representing tracks in Columbus and Lincoln were given unanimous approval to cancel their meets due to COVID-19.
Omaha’s Horsemen’s Park already had received similar approval at a previous commission meeting.
Fonner, the first stop on the state’s racing circuit, has been able to continue racing despite no-spectator rules in place since March 23. The track picked up additional dates when Horsemen’s Park canceled, and continued racing with the help of simulcast revenues generated from sources worldwide.
Columbus was scheduled to race weekends throughout June, and Lincoln was set to hold a three-day meet after that. But officials at both tracks said Friday that racing wouldn’t be possible due to COVID-19 restrictions and the prevailing opinions of their communities.
Tom Jackson of Columbus Exposition and Racing said that group spoke with horsemen, the mayor’s office and the city’s health services personnel. The Platte County Agricultural Society, which rents the racetrack to Columbus Exposition, also was against racing.
“We needed to make a decision 30 days before we were going to start racing," Jackson said. “The conclusion was that we shouldn’t run."
Dan Clarey, another member of the Columbus racing group, said the facts were overwhelming.
“We worked very hard to try to make this work," he said. “But people just weren’t comfortable with it."
Lincoln Race Course general manager Mike Newlin expressed similar sentiments.
“There’s no possible way we can run the Lincoln meet at this point," he said. “Our mutuel handle would be on-track only, and the capacity limits would mean this wouldn’t be a valid way to put on a meet at this time."
Breann Becker, the general manager at Fairplay Park in Hastings, had a similar opinion. That track was scheduled to hold one day of live quarter horse racing.
Fairplay, along with Columbus and Lincoln, received unanimous approval from the commission to cancel its live meets. The tracks also received hardship waivers that would allow them to simulcast next year despite not holding at least one live race this year, a necessity under state statute.
Chairman Dennis Lee said after the meeting that it wasn’t certain whether South Sioux City, scheduled to hold one day of live racing Sept. 12, also would request a similar hardship waiver. He said the facility could face the same obstacles as the other tracks.
Another factor working against any further live racing in Nebraska this year could be the lack of horses. Fonner canceled one of its live days because horsemen already had started to leave as other larger racetracks opened.
Bob Moser, president of the Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association (HBPA), said his organization supported the tracks canceling their meets because of COVID-19.
Lee closed by thanking Fonner officials for their efforts to keep racing. The track will conclude its meet next week.
“I want to congratulate Fonner for figuring out how to keep racing despite extremely challenging circumstances," he said. “By social distancing and modifying their dates, I marvel at their commitment."
Fonner operations assistant Mark Landis thanked Lee and added that the track, with the help of those worldwide simulcast revenues, would surpass $100 million in accumulated mutuel handle by the end of its meet.
As one of only six tracks in America still racing, the spotlight on Fonner Park has gotten significantly brighter as fans from around the world watch and wager on races at a place they probably know little about.
