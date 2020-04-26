A full field of 10 will go to the post Wednesday in the $50,000 Bosselman/Gus Fonner Stakes at Fonner Park.

It will be the 31st renewal of the race, the richest of the meet. The 1 1/16-mile event will be the eighth race on the nine-race card and go off at approximately 7:20 p.m.

The early favorite is Pendleton, a speedy front-running son of multiple-stakes winner Giant’s Causeway. Trained by Justin Evans, the 6-year-old Kentucky-bred has career earnings of more than $243,000.

The second choice at 4-1 is Fight On, trained by California-based Doug O’Neill. The 5-year-old son of Into Mischief has a pair of third-place finishes in stakes races this year.

One of the top local horses, Blue Harbor, is listed at 6-1. The 8-year-old gelding is coming off a victory in the Fonner Dowd Mile, the track’s major prep for the Bosselman.

Defending Bosselman champion Rock City Roadhog also will be running. The 10-year-old Arkansas-bred, which paid $30.80 to win last year, is trained by Schuyler Condon.

The field, with jockey and morning line odds:

» Taruca, Danny Sorenson, 8-1

» Blue Harbor, Dakota Wood, 6-1

» Mr. Tickle, Bryan McNeil, 8-1

» Sleepy Eyes Todd, Quincy Hamilton, 5-1

» Yo Y Me, Jake Olesiak, 10-1

» Fight On, Armando Martinez, 4-1

» Cabin John, Chris Fackler, 10-1

» Thetrashmanscoming, Nathan Haar, 15-1

» Pendleton, Francisco Arrieta, 3-1

» Rock City Roadhog, Scott Bethke, 15-1

Sage named ARCI chairman

Tom Sage, executive director of the Nebraska Racing Commission, has been named the newest chairman of the Association of Racing Commissioners International (ARCI).

He began his career in racing in 1988 as a security officer at Ak-Sar-Ben racetrack in Omaha. He graduated from UNO in 1991 with a criminal justice degree and began working for the state racing commission as an investigator in 1993.

He was promoted to director of investigations in 2003 and was appointed executive director of the commission in 2008.

Sage and his wife, Tracy, have been married for 27 years. They met while working at Ak-Sar-Ben and have two sons, Andy and Austin.

ARCI is the umbrella organization of the official governing bodies for professional horse and greyhound racing. It has set racing standards for 85 years.

Channing Hill update

BloodHorse Magazine recently reported that jockey Channing Hill underwent successful surgery April 20 following a spill at Oaklawn Park.

Hill had been hospitalized since suffering neck and back injuries in the April 17 mishap at the Arkansas racetrack. He has since been released from the hospital.

The 32-year-old Nebraska native posted a photo of himself on Instagram wearing a neck brace. It was followed by a statement from Hill, whose father Allen was a longtime rider on the Nebraska racing circuit.

“I made it home today sore but blessed,’’ he wrote. “I am so humbled and grateful how many people sent well-wishes and prayers for my family and I.’’

There was no timetable for Hill’s return.

The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes

The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.

1 of 106