Omaha native Terry Thompson has added another milestone to his distinguished jockey career.

The graduate of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln recently was inducted into the Prairie Meadows Racetrack Hall of Fame. He was joined by fellow riders Glenn Corbett and Alex Birzer.

Thompson began his riding career in 1992 at Omaha’s Ak-Sar-Ben racetrack. The horse was trained by Thompson’s mentor, hall of famer Jack Van Berg.

He first rode at Prairie Meadows — located in the Des Moines suburb of Altoona — in 1999. He won four consecutive jockey titles there from 2000 to 2003.

Thompson set a Prairie Meadows record in 2002 by riding six winners in one day.

The 48-year-old Thompson has won nine riding titles at the track and won 1,296 races there. For his career, he has 3,335 wins.

Thompson, Corbett and Birzer have combined for more than 4,400 victories at Prairie Meadows.

West duo to miss Travers

Omahans Gary and Mary West won’t be sending either of their top 3-year-olds — Game Winner or Maximum Security — to New York’s Saratoga Racetrack for the Travers Stakes.

Trainer Bob Baffert recently announced that Game Winner would not ship from his Southern California base for the $1.25 million race because of a virus.

“We’re still absorbing the disappointment,’’ Baffert told BloodHorse Magazine. “He’s going to be fine, but it’s the timing.’’

Game Winner has won five of eight starts and earned more than $2 million. The colt finished fifth in this year’s Kentucky Derby.

Trainer Jason Servis also announced that Maximum Security would skip this Saturday’s Travers. Servis said the colt is “still not 100 percent’’ and will target the $1 million Pennsylvania Derby on Sept. 21 at Parx Racing near Philadelphia.

“I don’t like where he’s at,’’ Servis told the BloodHorse. “He’s not eating the way I want him to eat and he’s not carrying the weight I want him to carry.’’

Maximum Security won the Kentucky Derby in May but was disqualified for interference and placed 17th, becoming the first horse in the history of the Derby to lose that way.

The colt has won five of seven starts and earned more than $1.2 million.

Former rider dies at 88

Services were held Saturday in Omaha for former jockey Lester Kush, who died at the age of 88.

Kush was a jockey for four years and later served four years in the Navy. He rode at several tracks, including Omaha’s Ak-Sar-Ben.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Delores “Dee’’ Kush, five children, two sisters, 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church or to the Kush family.

Columbus racing underway

They’re off and running at Agricultural Park in Columbus, which began its 11-day meet Aug. 2.

The track will race every Friday and Saturday throughout August, with the exception of Aug. 30. First post each night is 6:30 p.m.

The final two days of racing will be Sept. 1 and Sept. 2 (Labor Day). The first post each of those days is 2 p.m.

Lincoln moves date

At the recent Nebraska Racing Commission meeting, a request by Lincoln Race Course officials to move their scheduled race day from early September to Nov. 9 was approved.

Racetrack construction was put behind schedule by the rainy weather in late winter and early spring. When finished, the construction of a seven-furlong track will allow Lincoln to extend its race meet.

By Nebraska law, the track must hold at least one live race to maintain its simulcast license for the upcoming year.

