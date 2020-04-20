Fonner Park is looking to extend its live race meet into May.

The Grand Island track is scheduled to complete its meet April 29. The proposed 12-day extension would begin May 4 and run through May 31.

“The ability to continue racing with minimal national and global wagering opportunities has cast a brilliant light on Fonner Park,’’ track CEO Chris Kotulak said.

Since March 23, the overall mutuel handle on Fonner races has risen to a daily average of more than $2.8 million. That excludes a $7.2 million day April 7 when there was a $4.1 million final pool on a mandatory payout of the Pick 5 Jackpot wager.

The track’s numbers have been boosted by tremendous simulcast pools because Fonner is one of the few tracks still racing. But Kotulak has pointed out that Fonner only receives a fraction of those simulcast revenues, though it still helps generate needed funds for live racing purses.

Fonner has shifted from weekend racing to a Monday-Wednesday schedule when only one other track is racing. No spectators are allowed in the grandstand because of coronavirus concerns.

The Nebraska State Racing Commission will hold a meeting Wednesday that will include the extension request.

Nebraska rider injured

Jockey Channing Hill was injured in a spill Friday at Oaklawn Park in Arkansas.

The native of Grand Island will be sidelined indefinitely after suffering compression fractures in his lower back after his horse fell during the second race. Hill was aboard Muskoka Wonder in the 1 1/16th-mile race.

The 32-year-old Hill, a 2005 graduate of Columbus High School, began his riding career at Iowa’s Prairie Meadows. He has won more than 1,200 races and had a mount in the 2017 Kentucky Derby.

He has eight wins in 96 mounts so far this meet at Oaklawn.

Hill, who had “Nebraska Kid’’ stitched on his jockey cap during his early riding days, is the son of longtime Nebraska-circuit rider Allen Hill.

Thompson wins 11

Omaha native Terry Thompson has ridden 11 winners so far this season at Oaklawn.

He has finished in the money 28 times in 94 mounts and has won purse earnings of $467,000.

The Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln graduate, who has ridden more than 3,300 winners, captured the $500,000 Southwest Stakes at Oaklawn last year aboard long shot Super Steed.

Thompson began his riding career in 1992 at Omaha’s Ak-Sar-Ben racetrack. The horse was trained by Thompson’s mentor, hall of famer Jack Van Berg.

Fonner leaders

Armando Martinez leads the Fonner jockey standings with 38 wins.

The veteran rider also has ridden 29 second-place finishers and 22 third-place runners. He has finished in the money in 53% of his 169 mounts.

Jake Olesiak is second with 35 victories and Dakota Wood is third with 24.

Isai Gonzalez leads the trainer standings with 24 wins. Kelli Martinez is second with 22 and David Anderson is third with 19.

