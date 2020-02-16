LINCOLN — Hastings College junior Blake Earnest and Midland University junior Kristopher Yadao qualified Sunday for bowling’s U.S. Open.

Yadao, from Pearl City, Hawaii, moved up from 31st to 18th by rolling a 256 in the last of eight games to move into the top 20 who complete the field of 108 that begins competition Tuesday at Sun Valley Lanes and Games.

Earnest, from Wood River, was in 12th before a final-round 204 dropped him one spot.

Brian Csipkes of Gretna was in 11th after six games, but on the final pair of lanes the Omaha tax accountant shot 128 and 173 to fall to 27th in the qualifying field of 64. He was 41 pins from making the cut.

Qualifying leader Michael Martell, an amateur from Brooklyn, averaged 228.9.

