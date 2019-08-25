Hampered by injuries, Lincoln native Jack Sock will begin his singles run at U.S. Open Monday

Two numbers jump out from Jack Sock’s injury-plagued 2019: zero and 178.
The former is the number of ATP singles wins, the latter is his ranking heading into the U.S. Open — his final chance to change those stats this season.
The Lincoln native, who was ranked a career-high eighth in November 2017, has been hampered by a torn ligament in his right thumb. Sock dropped his four-set, first-round match at the Australian Open on Jan. 14, then was sidelined most of the season.
The 2017 Paris Masters champion returned to competition last month, but lost in the first round at the Atlanta Open and the Citi Open. This was on the heels of a rocky 2018 in singles for the Olympic gold medalist and three-time Grand Slam doubles champion.
The 26-year-old remained in the top 20 throughout last year thanks to the points accrued in 2017, but began this season outside the top 100 for the first time since 2013. Then came the injury after the first major. Then a setback in his return.
In all, that meant he didn’t play from mid-January the end of July.
Sock received a wild card into the U.S. Open singles draw and is also entered in doubles with Jackson Withrow, a three-time Class A champion at Omaha Burke. The pair teamed to win the hardcourt crown at Delray Beach in 2018, one of Sock’s six doubles titles last year. Sock has won 14 doubles titles overall, but his singles results haven’t matched that success since his breakout two season ago, when he made the year-end ATP Finals.
Sock will begin his singles run against Uruguay’s Pablo Cuevas, ranked 53, at approximately 2:30 p.m. Monday.
Omaha Knights: A minor league hockey team that existed from 1939-51 and 1959-75, playing its games in the Ak-Sar-Ben Arena. The most famous former Knight? Hockey legend Gordie Howe, pictured above, who played in Omaha as a teenager.
Omaha Omahawks: The Professional Basketball League of America launched in 1947 amidst a growth of popularity in the sport following World War II. The Omahawks never caught on, though, drawing fewer than 600 fans to its home opener. The league abruptly folded after just six games, reportedly losing $600,000 — more than $6.8 million in today's money — in less than a month.
Omaha Cardinals: After the Western League was reborn following World War II, the St. Louis Cardinals placed a farm league in Omaha from 1947-59. Hall of Famer and Omaha native Bob Gibson, pictured above, came up through his hometown on his way to the majors.
Omaha Packers: Yes, there was a professional bowling team in Omaha for a brief time in the early 1960's. The Packers were members of the National Professional Bowling League, which survived for two years, and played at Packer Stadium, the name given to the Paramount Theater, pictured above, after it was converted into a bowling-specific arena.
Kansas City-Omaha Kings: When the NBA's Cincinnati Royals moved away in 1972, the franchise opted to divide its home games between Kansas City and Omaha. Games in Omaha were played at the Civic Auditorium until 1975, when the Kings abandoned the Omaha market.
Nebraska Wranglers: The Wranglers won the Women's Professional Basketball League championship in 1981, the only year it existed. However, the league folded after that season with players accusing the Wrangler organization of owing them money.
River City Raiders: A semi-professional member of the Mid-America Football League played its first — and only — season in 1987 and reached the championship game. But three days later, owner Gordie Zealand announced the team was folding, citing low attendance, teamwide insubordination and rampant marijuana use.
Omaha Racers: The Rochester Flyers of the Continental Basketball Association moved to Omaha in 1989. The Racers won a CBA title in 1993 but owner Steve Idelman, pictured above, decided to cease operations four years later. It was reported at the time that the Racers lost $500,000 a year during the seven years Idelman owned the team.
Nebraska Express: A member of the Women's World Basketball Association, the Express originally planned to start play in Omaha in 1992, but when an exhibition in Civic Auditorium sold only four tickets, organizers scrapped plans and relocated to Beatrice for its first season the next year. The Express used the Beatrice City Auditorium, pictured above, until it relocated back to Omaha the next year and used the Benson High School gymnasium. The Express last played in 1995.
Nebraska/Kearney Cranes: The United States Basketball League placed a team in Nebraska in 2005. The Cranes played their games at the Kearney Event Center and won the league championship in 2006 but folded after that season due to poor attendance.
Omaha Ak-Sar-Ben Knights: The American Hockey League affiliate of the Calgary Flames was reestablished in Omaha in 2005. The Knights played two seasons at the Civic Auditorium before the NHL club moved its AHL team to the Quad Cities in 2007.
Omaha Vipers: The Vipers played one season in the Major Indoor Soccer League in 2010-11 but lost nearly $1 million in its first year of existence. The team folded amidst conflict with the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority over payments for using Civic Auditorium.
Omaha Nighthawks: Omaha was granted an expansion team in 2010 to the United Football League, with the new franchise playing its games in TD Ameritrade Park. The Nighthawks played their last game in 2012 when the UFL canceled that season after four games and never returned to action.
Omaha Mammoths: The Fall Experimental Football League was founded in 2014 with the goal of becoming a feeder system to the NFL. It didn't, suspending operations less than two years later, and the Mammoths — with TD Ameritrade Park as their home stadium — played only four games before folding.
Omaha Chargers: The Chargers were a debut member of the National Basketball League of America, which began play in 2016. Omaha went 11-1 in its first — and only — season, winning the league championship.
Omaha Storm Chasers: Omaha has been home to the Class Triple-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals since 1969. Formerly known as the Omaha Royals and Omaha Golden Spikes, the franchise changed its name to the Storm Chasers in 2011 when it left Rosenblatt Stadium for the newly-built Werner Park in Papillion.
Omaha Beef: The Beef have been a member of six different indoor football leagues since their founding in 1999. The team is currently a part of Champions Indoor Football — a 14-team league — and uses Ralston Arena as its home stadium.
Omaha Lancers: Founded in 1986, the Lancers are a junior hockey team in the United States Hockey League and play in Ralston Arena. The team has won a league record seven Clark Cups, which goes to the champion of the USHL playoffs.
Nebraska Danger: Established in 2010, the Danger are a member of the Indoor Football League and play their games in Grand Island's Eihusen Arena.
Lincoln Saltdogs: The Saltdogs are an independent, professional baseball team and member of the American Association. The team was founded in 2001 and plays its home games at Haymarket Park.
Lincoln Stars: A junior hockey team founded in 1996 playing in the United States Hockey League, the Stars hold their home games at the Ice Box, located on the Nebraska State Fair grounds.
Tri-City Storm: The Storm are a junior hockey team that began play in the United States Hockey League in 2000, using the Viaero Event Center in Kearney as its home ice.
