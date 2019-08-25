Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

TENNIS

Hampered by injuries, Lincoln native Jack Sock will begin his singles run at U.S. Open Monday

Jack Sock

Lincoln native Jack Sock is set to make his return to the U.S. Open tomorrow after time off due to an injury. 

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Two numbers jump out from Jack Sock’s injury-plagued 2019: zero and 178.

The former is the number of ATP singles wins, the latter is his ranking heading into the U.S. Open — his final chance to change those stats this season.

The Lincoln native, who was ranked a career-high eighth in November 2017, has been hampered by a torn ligament in his right thumb. Sock dropped his four-set, first-round match at the Australian Open on Jan. 14, then was sidelined most of the season.

The 2017 Paris Masters champion returned to competition last month, but lost in the first round at the Atlanta Open and the Citi Open. This was on the heels of a rocky 2018 in singles for the Olympic gold medalist and three-time Grand Slam doubles champion.

The 26-year-old remained in the top 20 throughout last year thanks to the points accrued in 2017, but began this season outside the top 100 for the first time since 2013. Then came the injury after the first major. Then a setback in his return.

In all, that meant he didn’t play from mid-January the end of July.

Sock received a wild card into the U.S. Open singles draw and is also entered in doubles with Jackson Withrow, a three-time Class A champion at Omaha Burke. The pair teamed to win the hardcourt crown at Delray Beach in 2018, one of Sock’s six doubles titles last year. Sock has won 14 doubles titles overall, but his singles results haven’t matched that success since his breakout two season ago, when he made the year-end ATP Finals.

Sock will begin his singles run against Uruguay’s Pablo Cuevas, ranked 53, at approximately 2:30 p.m. Monday.

