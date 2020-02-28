Omaha’s 10-game USHL winning streak ended Friday after Green Bay rallied for a 5-4 overtime win.

The Lancers (26-12-7-1) led 4-1 after Luke Mobley scored his second goal of the game 10 minutes into the second period. Jarrett Lee scored with 21 seconds left in the period to kick off Green Bay’s comeback.

Ryan O’Reilly pulled the Gamblers (22-18-2-3) within one with a goal 5:02 into the third period, and Nicholas Zabaneh scored with 1:58 left in regulation to tie it.

Dylan Moulton scored 2:33 into overtime to seal the win for the Gamblers. The Lancers didn’t get off a shot in the extra period.

Omaha hits the road next Friday for a 7:05 p.m. game at Des Moines.

Green Bay (22-18-2-3) 0 2 2 1—5

At Omaha (26-12-7-1) 2 2 0 0—4

First period: 1, O, Mobley, 7:14. 2, O, Sutton (Kodsi), 12:27.

Second period: 3, GB, Greene (Tucker), 3:24. 4, O, Krenzen (Mobley, Hilsendager), 7:28. 5, O, Mobley, 10:00. 6, GB, Lee (Schmaltz, Lohrei), 19:39, PP.

Third period: 7, GB, O’Reilly (Lohrei, Lee), 5:02, PP. 8, GB, Zabaneh, 18:02.

Overtime: 9, GB, Moulton (Grundy, Thiesing), 2:33.

Shots on goal

Green Bay 8 7 9 2—26

Omaha 7 21 5 0—33

Power plays: Green Bay 2-5, Omaha 0-4.

Penalties-minutes: Green Bay 4-8, Omaha 5-10.

Goalies: Green Bay, Gavin Enright (33 shots, 29 saves, 62:33). Omaha, Kyle McClellan (24 shots, 20 saves, 60:00), Jakub Dobes (2 shots, 1 save, 2:33).

Three stars: Moulton (GB), Mobley (O), Lee (GB).

A: 3,084.

