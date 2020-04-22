Fonner Park got the green light Wednesday to continue live racing through May.

The track’s request to extend its live meet 12 days was approved unanimously by the Nebraska Racing Commission. The meeting took place via conference call.

Despite coronavirus concerns that have closed several tracks throughout the nation, Fonner has been able to keep racing. Spectators have not been allowed in the grandstand since March 23 but the track has been helped immensely by worldwide simulcast wagering.

Fonner’s meet was scheduled to end April 29, but the extension will allow the track to continue racing Mondays through Wednesdays from May 3 to May 31.

Before the vote was taken, Bob Moser of the Nebraska Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association (HBPA) voiced his support.

“We want to do this for the welfare of the horses and the livelihood of their caregivers,” Fonner CEO Chris Kotulak said.

Commissioner Jeff Galyen complimented the racetrack on its ability to continue racing despite difficult circumstances related to COVID-19.

“I think Fonner has done an outstanding job,” he said. “I do believe these horses are receiving the best care because they have the opportunity to run and it allows trainers and owners to continue to generate an income.”

Since few tracks are still racing, Fonner’s daily mutuel handle average — boosted immensely by simulcasting revenues — has climbed to $2.8 million. Though Fonner only receives a fraction of that amount, the track has still been able to generate necessary funds for the live purses.

After the vote, commission chairman Dennis Lee complimented Fonner on its extension request.

“This is a very good development, not only for racing in Nebraska but across the nation,” he said. “Fonner and the HBPA are stepping up and doing the best they can.”

State steward Bob Pollock confirmed that the track has taken steps to ensure safe racing, which includes limiting the number of people in the racing office when races are being drawn.

“Fonner has been very vigilant about it,” he said. “Everyone is wearing masks and if the number of people is more than 10 in the office, then some have to leave the room.”

Kotulak said he and other Fonner officials were even wearing masks during Wednesday’s conference call.

The extension bumps Fonner’s total number of race days to 43.

In other business, the commission:

» Approved a request by Horsemen’s Park for a hardship waiver that would allow the Omaha track to maintain its simulcast license for 2021 despite not holding its live meet this year. By state statute, a track must hold at least one live race to maintain its ability to simulcast the following year.

The request was made by Horsemen’s Park general manager Mike Newlin because it fit a state statute requirement of “circumstances beyond the control’’ of the track, specifically COVID-19 restrictions in Douglas County. Horsemen’s Park originally was scheduled to race seven days in May.

» Delayed a similar request concerning a possible hardship waiver for Lincoln Race Course, which is scheduled to race June 26-28. Galyen said that request concerning race dates two months away seemed premature.

» Fonner received permission to add a pair of mandatory Pick 5 payouts during its May extension, including one on the final day of racing. The wager has proved extremely popular with simulcast fans and created large payoffs.

» Approved a request by South Sioux City Racing to change its only live race date from Sep. 12 to July 18.

