Fonner Park concluded its most unusual meet ever on Wednesday — in front of its empty grandstand.
It’s a sight that Fonner CEO Chris Kotulak said he hopes won’t be repeated in the future.
The Grand Island track extended its meet from 11 to 15 weeks after picking up race dates reserved for Horsemen’s Park. The Omaha track was unable to race due to stricter Douglas County COVID-19 guidelines.
Tracks in Columbus and Lincoln also won’t race this summer, which means Wednesday’s ninth race at Fonner will probably be the last live race in the state in 2020.
Fonner, which ran a total of 40 days, started its meet Feb. 21 and enjoyed a 10% increase in mutuel handle the first three weeks. But on March 23, no-spectator racing was instituted due to coronavirus concerns and health guidelines issued by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
Track officials made the move to shift racing days from a Friday through Sunday schedule to Monday through Wednesday. That change in days and a move to a 4 p.m. post were made to achieve maximum simulcasting exposure against the least amount of competition.
On the first day of the amended format, Fonner set a single-day mutuel handle record with more than $1.3 million wagered. In the weeks that followed, several tracks and wagering services worldwide picked up Fonner’s simulcast signal to boost the handle even more.
The biggest day came April 7, when the total pool for the Pick 5 — a wager that calls for bettors to select the winner of five consecutive races — exceeded $4.1 million. The overall mutuel handle that day was $7.2 million, another Fonner record.
“The light shined heavily on little Fonner Park for over two months and we proved that we could safely and wisely conduct and maintain our racing product,” Kotulak said. “I’m particularly proud that the world learned that we are not a bush track.”
The total mutuel handle at Fonner so far this year is more than $107 million. The average handle during no-spectator racing was $3.6 million.
In 2019, the total mutuel handle at the track was slightly more than $12 million.
“We are certainly small, but we are a tidy, well-run racetrack,” Kotulak said. “And we proved that we really are the little racetrack that could.”
Though Fonner received only a small percentage of those simulcast pools, the track was able to continue racing and generate purse money for local horsemen.
Kotulak said the track does not plan a return to Monday through Wednesday racing next year.
“We sell out our clubhouse and Turf Club every Saturday of our race season and our grandstand is full,” he said. “Sundays have been evolving nicely for us and the Friday afterwork option for employees and businesses is good.”
Kotulak added that he’ll be happier when crowds will be able to return.
“I’m not developing horse racing if I have a sparse gathering on weekdays instead of a vibrant, fun vibe on weekends,” he said. “Besides, the community of Grand Island has been vital to our success and it’s important for Fonner Park to give back to the city. Restaurants, hotels and gas stations do very well when the races come to town.”
Armando Martinez finished as the track’s leading rider with 69 wins while Isai Gonzalez was the leading trainer with 38 victories. Martinez’s wife Kelli was second in trainer standings (36 wins).
