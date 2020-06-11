All four of Nebraska’s tour pros return to action Thursday for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic shut down sports in March.

Nate Lashley, formerly of Scottsbluff, tees off at 1:06 p.m. at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas. It’s the first PGA Tour event since The Players Championship was halted after the first round on March 12.

Lashley is 52nd in FedEx Cup points. He had been on the Players leaderboard. He’ll defend his title at the Rocket Mortgage Classic during the Fourth of July weekend.

At the Korn Ferry Tour Challenge at TPC Sawgrass, Brady Schnell of Millard West and Nebraska starts at 6:11 a.m. CDT, Scott Gutschewski from Omaha follows him at 6:22 and Brandon Crick of McCook and Gonzaga goes at 12:47 p.m.

Gutschewski is 34th on the points list, Crick 112th and Schnell 132nd after he played the PGA Tour last season.

At both events, play will pause each round in memory of George Floyd at 8:46 a.m. local time.

“As the PGA Tour commits to amplifying the voices and efforts underway to end systemic issues of racial and social injustices impacting our country, we have reserved the 8:46 a.m. tee time to pay our respects to the memory of George Floyd. We will pause at 8:46 a.m. during each round for a moment of silence, prayer and reflection,’’ reads a message on the tours’ webpages for tee times.

Junior championships

The Nebraska Golf Association, which postponed its first three events on the 2020 schedule, has 102 boys and 38 girls entered in the Nebraska junior match-play tournaments that start Tuesday at Oakland Golf Club with qualifying. Lauren Thiele of Wahoo and Luke Gutschewski of Omaha are the defending champions.

The Nebraska Junior PGA Championships are Thursday and Friday at Beatrice Country Club for a field of 106 boys and girls in the 13-18 division and Friday at Jim Ager Memorial in Lincoln for 40 in the 12-and-under division. The national Junior PGA Championships this year were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nebraska PGA starts

New Creighton men’s golf coach Judd Cornell, Mike Antonio of Happy Hollow Club and Jonathan Beaver of Landsmeer in Orange City, Iowa, won the first Nebraska Section PGA event of the season.

In Monday’s pro-pro-pro at The Player’s Club, the trio shot a 27-hole best-ball score of 92 to beat Tony Pesavento of Omaha Country Club, Bryan Hughett of Albion and Nick Wanderscheid of Dakota Dunes by one stroke.

The first Nebraska PGA pro-am is Monday at Bent Tree in Council Bluffs.

