The Nebraska Golf Association is staying with plans to open its 2020 competition season with the state girls and boys match play tournaments in mid-June, but at a new site.

Those will be played at Oakland Golf Club instead of Riverside Golf Club in Grand Island and the dates pushed back a day to June 16-19.

“There were underlying concerns from families about participating in a multiday junior event in Grand Island because of the significant COVID-19 outbreak there. Our executive committee decided it was best to make the change and begin our season in a less-affected area,” NGA Executive Director Craig Ames said Wednesday in a news release.

Riverside will trade places with Oakland, which was scheduled to be the 2021 host.

“Both clubs are strong supporters of competitive golf and the NGA, and we’re grateful they were amenable to the suggestion of a swap,” Ames said. “We look forward to conducting these championships in Oakland this year, and returning to Riverside in 2021.”

Three more USGA qualifiers have been canceled — for the U.S. Amateur (July 13 at Lochland in Hastings), U.S. Senior Amateur (Aug. 3 at Fremont Golf Club) and U.S. Mid-Amateur (Aug. 18 at Shadow Ridge in Omaha).

The NGA will announce by June 1 its procedures for all championships to ensure they are conducted in a safe and responsible manner, and in compliance with state and local regulations, during the pandemic.

More junior golf events

The state’s summer program for juniors, Nebraska Junior Golf (NJG), will begin on June 1 at Norfolk Country Club. It’s the same day that youth baseball and softball teams can begin practicing and high schools can open weight rooms.

The Nebraska Golf Association and the Nebraska Section PGA in partnership oversee the NJG, which serves more than 1,200 youth golfers starting at age 7.

“Our No. 1 goal is to provide a safe and responsible environment for these junior golfers while maintain social distancing and mitigating all congregating,” said Kurt Karcher, PGA Director of Nebraska Junior Golf.

NJG will be limiting event sizes and implementing policies to reduce player traffic to achieve this experience. The policy handout to parents is seven pages and can be accessed at www.nebraskajuniorgolf.com.

Among the measures, Karcher said, are self-screening prior to being on-site at tournaments, increased tee time intervals and rule modifications to help limit touch point.

Registration for NJG Tour events starts Friday and TEAM Golf event registration opens May 29. TEAM Golf, previously for ages 7-13, has added a high school division. The first TEAM Golf event is June 11 at the “Short Course” at Firethorn in Lincoln.

First Tee of Omaha adapts

The Hogan’s Junior Golf Heroes — First Tee of Omaha resumes its summer programming June 2 with modifications from previous years.

Executive Director Jeff Porter said students at check in will have temperatures taken. They will need face coverings and clubs will not be shared. Instruction will be in groups of six working with one coach and starting times for each group will be staggered to comply with the 10-person social distancing.

Pacific Springs and Platteview Golf Club will be the first-session sites from June 2-11. The June 16-July 2 session will be held at Pacific Springs, Elkhorn Ridge, Steve Hogan and Spring Lake. Third-session dates vary in June with Pacific Springs, Platteview and Eagle Hills the courses.

Porter said at Steve Hogan, the program is complimentary. First responders — EMTs, firefighters, law enforcement officers and hospital employees — may register their child at a 50% discount. Registration is at thefirstteeomaha.org.

Rules for PGA pro-ams

David Honnens of the Nebraska Section PGA said his association’s first event will be the Pro-Assistants Championship at Oak Hills in Omaha on Tuesday.

Pro-ams begin June 8. A COVID-19 screening must be completed and a liability waiver signed at check-in. Tee-time intervals have been spaced out. Golfers cannot practice at the tournament site more than 45 minutes before their starting time. Without rakes in bunkers, players may place the ball in the sand. No removal of flagsticks. Modified holing-out rules are in place. No exchange of scorecards.

Kluver in invitational

Perhaps the first Nebraskan to return to competitive golf is Kansas freshman Luke Kluver from Norfolk.

Invited to play the Maridoe Samaritan Fund Invitational 2.0, the second fundraising tournament in less than a month at the Carrollton, Texas, club, Kluver opened with rounds of 80 and 73 in advance of Thursday’s final round. PGA Tour pro Scottie Scheffler, who won the first Maridoe event, is the second-round leader. Yes, Scheffler is playing his home course.

The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes

The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.

1 of 106