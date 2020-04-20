A list of every golf course in Nebraska and western Iowa, plus select courses in other surrounding areas. The list includes location, course name, phone number and course details.

Nebraska

Town, Course, Phone, Holes, Par, Yards

Ainsworth, Ainsworth Municipal

402-387-1658 9 36 3,147

Albion, Albion CC

402-395-2900 9 36 3,153

Alda, Prairieland par-3

308-383-2979 9 27 NA

Alliance, Skyview Municipal

308-762-1446 18 70 6,524

Alma, Alma Municipal

308-928-2341 9 36 2,916

Arapahoe, Arapahoe GC

308-962-9555 9 36 2,935

Arnold, Arnold CC

308-848-2266 9 36 3,051

Ashland, Ashland GC

402-944-3388 18 71 6,242

Ashland, Country Drive

402-944-2333 9 36 2,938

Ashland, Iron Horse

402-944-9800 18 71 6,500

Ashland, Quarry Oaks

402-944-6000 18 71 6,915

Atkinson, Atkinson-Stuart CC

402-925-5330 9 36 2,935

Auburn, Auburn CC

402-274-4500 9 35 2,740

Aurora, Poco Creek

402-694-3662 9 35 3,140

Axtell, Awarii Dunes

308-743-1111 18 72 7,001

Bassett, Bassett CC

402-684-3449 9 36 2,967

Battle Creek, Evergreen Hill

402-675-5004 9 36 3,266

Bayard, Chimney Rock

308-586-1606 9 36 3,302

Beatrice, Beatrice CC

402-223-2710 18 72 7,169

Beatrice, Hidden Acres

402-228-2146 18 71 6,122

Beaver Lake, Lake Ridge CC

402-235-4653 9 36 2,861

Beemer, Indian Trails CC

402-528-3404 18 71 6,309

Bellevue, Platteview GC

402-291-5927 18 72 6,579

Bellevue, Tregaron

402-292-9300 18 71 6,508

Benkelman, Benkelman GC

308-423-4653 9 36 3,159

Bertrand, Hi-Line

308-472-3779 9 35 3,120

Blair, River Wilds

402-426-2941 18 71 6,562

Blue Hill, Ash Hollow CC

402-756-2418 9 34 2,320

Bridgeport, Courthouse-Jail Rock

308-262-9925 9 36 3,039

Broken Bow, Broken Bow CC

308-872-6444 9 36 2,964

Burwell, Calamus Area

308-346-5559 9 35 2,845

Cairo, Centura Hills

308-485-4650 18 72 6,828

Cambridge, Cross Creek

308-697-4768 18 72 7,205

Central City, Valley View

308-946-2730 9 36 3,204

Chadron, Ridgeview CC

308-432-4468 9 36 3,465

Chappell, Chappell Municipal

308-874-2729 9 36 3,315

Clay Center, Crooked Creek

402-762-3807 9 36 3,094

Columbus, Elks CC

402-564-4930 18 72 6,592

Columbus, Quail Run Municipal

402-564-1313 18 72 7,024

Columbus, Van Berg Municipal

402-564-0761 9 36 2,905

Cozad, Cozad CC

308-784-2585 18 71 5,991

Crawford, Legend Buttes

308-665-2431 9 36 3,178

Creighton, Creighton Comm.

402-358-3565 9 35 2,648

Crete, College Heights CC

402-826-4653 9 36 2,849

Crofton, Lakeview

402-388-4552 9 36 3,149

Curtis, Arrowhead Meadows

308-367-4123 9 36 3,442

Dakota City, Old Dane

402-987-1100 9 36 3,314

David City, David City GC

402-367-4292 9 34 2,735

Eagle, Woodland Hills

402-475-4653 18 71 6,592

Elmwood, Grandpa’s Woods

402-994-2100 9 30 1,608

Elwood, Lakeside CC

308-785-2818 18 72 6,186

Enders, Enders Lake

308-882-5300 9 36 3,296

Ewing, Summerland

402-626-7555 9 36 3,063

Fairbury, Fairbury CC

402-729-5314 9 35 3,125

Falls City, Classic Club 8

402-245-3624 9 35 3,083

Franklin, Franklin GC

308-425-3614 9 35 3,040

Fremont, Fremont GC

402-721-6642 18 71 6,532

Fremont, Valley View

402-721-7772 18 71 5,285

Fremont, Whitetail Run

402-727-4403 9 34 2,461

Friend, Friend CC

402-947-6501 9 36 3,355

Fullerton, Pawnee Hills

308-536-2274 9 36 3,210

Geneva, Hidden Hills

402-759-3084 9 36 3,306

Gering, Monument Shadows

308-635-2277 18 72 6,870

Gibbon, Valley View

308-468-5884 9 34 2,491

Gordon, Gordon G&CC

308-282-1146 9 36 3,228

Gothenburg, Wild Horse

308-537-7700 18 72 7,002

Grand Island, Fonner View

308-382-0202 9 32 1,966

Grand Island, Indianhead

308-381-4653 18 72 6,607

Grand Island, Jackrabbit Run Municipal

308-385-5340 18 72 6,752

Grand Island, Riverside GC

308-382-2648 18 72 6,731

Grant, Pheasant Run

308-352-2716 9 36 3,253

Hartington, Hartington GC

402-254-7312 9 36 3,150

Hastings, Elks CC

402-462-6616 18 72 6,688

Hastings, Lochland CC

402-462-8783 18 72 6,958

Hastings, Southern Hills CC

402-463-8006 18 72 6,380

Hebron, Hebron CC

402-768-6350 9 35 2,927

Henderson, Galaway Creek

402-723-4828 9 34 2,535

Holdrege, Holdrege CC

308-995-5744 18 72 6,303

Hooper, Elkhorn Valley

402-654-3512 9 35 2,771

Humboldt, Kirkman’s Lakeview

402-862-2828 9 36 3,270

Humphrey, Steepleview

402-923-1914 9 36 2,989

Hyannis, Pelican Beach

308-458-2579 9 36 2,760

Imperial, Imperial CC

308-882-4697 9 35 2,764

Julesburg (Colo.), Sedgwick County

no phone 9 36 3,433

Kearney, Buffalo Ridge

308-236-5879 9 36 2,988

Kearney, Elks Country

308-238-0760 9 29 1,296

Kearney, Kearney CC

308-237-2553 18 71 6,115

Kearney, Meadowlark Hills

308-233-3265 18 71 6,464

Kimball, Four Winds

308-235-4241 18 72 6,903

Laurel, Cedar View CC

402-256-3184 9 36 3,015

Leigh, Club 91

402-487-2636 9 36 3,264

Lincoln, Ager Junior par-3

402-441-8963 9 27 1,228

Lincoln, CC of Lincoln

402-423-2271 18 72 6,507

Lincoln, Crooked Creek

402-489-7899 18 72 6,697

Lincoln, Firethorn GC

402-488-2071 18 71 7,025

Lincoln, Hidden Valley CC

402-483-2532 18 70 6,155

Lincoln, Highlands Municipal

402-441-6081 18 72 7,021

Lincoln, Hillcrest CC

402-489-8181 18 72 6,913

Lincoln, Holmes Park Municipal

402-441-8960 18 72 6,791

Lincoln, Links at Lincoln

402-476-1012 9 36 3,198

Lincoln, Mahoney Municipal

402-441-8969 18 70 6,459

Lincoln, NuMark

402-488-7888 36 71 6,718

Lincoln, Pine Lake par-3

402-488-7105 9 27 1,398

Lincoln, Pioneers Municipal

402-441-8966 18 71 6,493

Lincoln, Wellington Greens par-3

402-326-8184 9 27 978

Lincoln, Wilderness Ridge

402-434-5101 27 71 7,107

Lincoln, Yankee Hill CC

402-421-1700 18 72 7,030

Loup City, Loup City GC

308-745-9982 9 36 2,999

Madison, Taylor Creek

402-454-3925 9 33 2,258

McCook, Heritage Hills

308-345-5032 18 72 7,042

Milford, Thornridge

402-761-3606 9 36 3,051

Minden, Minden CC

308-832-1965 9 36 3,047

Mitchell, Scenic Knolls

308-623-2468 9 36 3,476

Morrill, Rolling Greens

308-247-2817 9 36 3,219

Mullen, Dismal River (White)

308-546-2900 18 72 7,457

Mullen, Dismal River (Red)

308-546-2900 18 71 6,994

Mullen, Mullen GC

308-546-2445 9 36 2,924

Mullen, Sand Hills GC

308-546-2237 18 71 7,089

Nebraska City, Arbor Links

402-873-4334 18 72 7,222

Nebraska City, GC at Table Creek

402-873-7750 18 71 6,186

Nebraska City, Wildwood

402-873-3661 9 36 3,003

Neligh, Antelope

402-887-5211 9 36 2,990

Niobrara, Niobrara Valley

402-857-3412 9 36 2,844

Niobrara, Tatanka GC

402-857-3504 18 72 7,501

Norfolk, Eldorado Hills

402-371-1453 18 72 6,772

Norfolk, Fair Play

402-371-9877 18 72 6,456

Norfolk, Kelly’s CC

402-371-9959 9 36 2,769

Norfolk, Norfolk CC

402-379-1188 18 72 6,839

North Bend, North Bend GC

402-652-3666 18 70 5,863

North Platte, Indian Meadows

308-532-6955 9 36 3,268

North Platte, Iron Eagle Municipal

308-535-6730 18 72 6,401

North Platte, Lake Maloney

308-532-9998 18 72 7,000

North Platte, River’s Edge GC

308-532-7550 18 70 6,258

O’Neill, O’Neill CC

402-336-1676 9 36 3,680

Oakland, Oakland GC

402-685-5339 18 72 6,781

Offutt AFB, Willow Lakes

402-292-1680 18 72 6,850

Ogallala, Bayside

308-287-4653 18 71 6,597

Ogallala, Crandall Creek

308-284-4358 18 72 6,368

Omaha, Benson Park Municipal

402-444-4626 18 72 6,702

Omaha, Champions Run

402-498-8989 18 72 7,209

Omaha, Eagle Run Links

402-489-9900 9 32 2,211

Omaha, Eagle Run Meadows

402-498-9900 9 27 1,186

Omaha, Elkhorn Ridge par-3

402-289-4332 9 27 1,203

Omaha, Elmwood Park Municipal

402-444-4683 18 68 5,003

Omaha, Field Club of Omaha

402-345-6347 18 67 5,198

Omaha, Happy Hollow Club

402-391-0239 18 71 6,802

Omaha, Indian Creek

402-289-0900 27 72 7,600

Omaha, Johnny Goodman Municipal

402-444-4656 18 72 6,928

Omaha, The Knolls

402-444-5440 18 71 6,149

Omaha, Milt’s par-3

402-731-2001 9 27 1,170

Omaha, Miracle Hill

402-498-0220 18 70 6,431

Omaha, Oak Hills CC

402-895-4383 18 71 6,436

Omaha, Omaha CC

402-571-7470 18 71 6,801

Omaha, Pacific Springs

402-330-4300 18 70 5,979

Omaha, Players Club

402-963-9950 27 71 7,088

Omaha, Shadow Ridge CC

402-333-0500 18 72 7,063

Omaha, Spring Lake Park Municipal

402-444-4630 9 33 1,873

Omaha, Steve Hogan par-3

402-444-5396 9 27 1,337

Omaha, Stone Creek

402-965-9000 27 72 6,320

Omaha, Tiburon GC

402-895-2688 27 72 7,035

Omaha, Warren Swigart par-3

402-444-4623 9 27 1,258

Omaha, Westwood Heights par-3

402-444-4658 9 27 1,246

Ord, Ord CC

308-728-3970 9 33 2,503

Osceola, Ryan Hill CC

402-747-6661 9 33 2,647

Oshkosh, Oshkosh CC

308-772-3881 9 36 3,187

Overton, Overton GC

308-324-7764 9 35 3,050

Oxford, Cardinal CC

308-824-3642 9 36 2,856

Papillion, Eagle Hills Municipal

402-592-7788 18 72 6,515

Papillion, Tara Hills Municipal

402-592-7550 18 70 6,160

Pender, Twin Creeks

402-385-2376 9 36 3,356

Pierce, Pierce Community

402-329-4790 9 36 3,171

Plainview, Plainview CC

402-582-3445 9 36 2,768

Plattsmouth, Bay Hills GC

402-298-8191 18 72 6,411

Pleasanton, Prairie Hills

308-388-5115 18 71 6,277

Ponca, Highland Oaks

402-755-4222 9 36 3,120

Potter, Prairie Pines

no phone 7 26 1,872

Randolph, Randolph Comm.

402-337-1405 9 36 3,075

Ravenna, Ravenna GC

308-432-3150 9 35 2,863

Red Cloud, Red Cloud CC

402-746-2567 9 36 3,168

Rushville, Sand Ridge

308-327-2966 9 36 3,215

St. Paul, St. Paul CC

308-754-4203 9 36 2,836

Schuyler, Schuyler CC

402-352-2900 9 36 3,054

Scottsbluff, Riverview CC

308-635-1555 18 70 6,209

Scottsbluff, Scotts Bluff CC

308-635-1844 18 72 7,064

Seward, Seward Community

402-643-6650 9 35 3,276

Shelby, Kyote Run

402-527-5939 9 36 2,778

Sidney, Hillside

308-254-2311 18 72 7,095

South Sioux City, Covington Links

402-494-9841 18 71 6,159

South Sioux City, South Ridge

402-404-8887 9 35 3,000

Spalding, Cottonwood Greens no phone 9 34 2,858

Stanton, Elkhorn Acres

402-439-2191 9 36 3,350

Stapleton, Augusta Wind no phone 9 36 3,094

Superior, Superior CC

402-879-3146 9 36 3,070

Sutherland, Oregon Trail

308-386-4653 9 36 3,281

Sutton, Fox Hollow

402-773-5365 9 36 3,409

Syracuse, Syracuse CC

402-269-2924 9 35 2,815

Tecumseh, Tecumseh CC

402-335-2337 9 36 2,823

Tekamah, Northridge CC

402-374-2661 9 36 3,355

Thedford, Thedford GC

308-645-2634 9 36 3,011

Valentine, Frederick Peak 376-402-2323 10 39 3,561

Valentine, The Prairie Club (Pines)

888-402-1101 18 73 7,403

Valentine, The Prairie Club (Dunes)

888-402-1101 18 73 8,058

Valley, The Pines CC

402-359-4311 18 72 6,723

Waco, Sandy Meadows

402-728-5358 9 36 2,516

Wahoo, Hilltop CC

402-443-3338 9 36 3,104

Wakefield, Logan Valley

402-287-2343 9 36 2,973

Wausa, Rolling Hills CC

402-586-2507 9 36 3,185

Wayne, Wayne CC

402-375-1152 18 72 6,315

Wood River, Wood River CC

308-583-2225 9 36 3,167

Wymore, Wymore CC

402-645-9904 9 34 2,856

York, York CC

402-362-3721 18 70 6,070

Sand-green or pasture courses: Big Springs (Cactus Heights), Callaway, Cedar Rapids (Timber Creek Cow Patty), Central City (Riverside), Dannebrog, Hay Springs, Hayes Center (Hayes County), Hemingford, Lawrence, Newman Grove (Shell Creek Valley), Pawnee City (Fairview), Reynolds (Buckley Creek), Scotia (Burning Sands), Springview, Trenton.

Artificial-turf greens: Butte, Nelson (Elk Creek), Sargent (Windmill Links).

Western Iowa

Afton, Lakeshore G&CC

641-347-5221 9 35 2,877

Anita, Crestwood Hills

712-762-3803 18 71 5,427

Arnolds Park, Emerald Hills

712-332-7100 18 72 6,651

Atlantic, Atlantic G&CC

712-243-3656 18 69 5,980

Atlantic, Nishna Hills

712-243-9931 18 69 5,456

Audubon, Audubon G&CC

712-563-2348 9 35 2,793

Avoca, Avoca CountryView

712-343-6979 9 36 3,034

Bedford, Bedford GC

712-523-3550 9 35 2,572

Breda, Breda GC

712-673-4653 9 35 3,046

Brunsville, Prairie Rose

712-533-6774 9 36 3,332

Carroll, Carroll CC

712-792-1255 18 71 6,035

Carroll, Carroll Municipal

712-792-9190 18 70 6,160

Carter Lake, Shoreline

712-347-5173 18 72 6,639

Clarinda, Clarinda CC

712-542-5417 18 68 5,073

Coon Rapids, Coon Rapids GC

712-999-2880 9 35 2,985

Corning, Happy Hollow CC

641-322-4333 9 33 2,435

Council Bluffs, Bent Tree

712-566-9441 18 72 7,022

Council Bluffs, Dodge Riverside

712-328-4660 18 72 6,474

Council Bluffs, Council Bluffs CC

712-366-1639 18 72 6,234

Council Bluffs, Fox Run

712-366-4653 18 71 6,234

Creston, Crestmoor

641-782-2771 9 36 3,176

Creston, Pine Valley

641-782-4917 9 32 1,969

Denison, Majestic Hills

712-263-5194 18 71 6,538

Dunlap, Dunlap GC

712-643-5945 9 35 2,814

Essex, Essex Golf and Rec.

712-379-3805 9 na 2,782

Exira, Greenbrier

712-268-2209 9 36 3,090

Fonda, Fonda

712-288-6419 9 35 2,826

Glenwood, Glenwood GC

712-527-9798 9 35 2,782

Greenfield, Greenfield CC

641-743-2113 9 35 2,741

Griswold, Nishna Valley Rec.

712-778-4104 9 36 3,125

Harlan, Harlan G&CC

712-755-5951 9 36 3,417

Harlan, Rosman-Glendale Farm

712-627-4224 9 35 2,921

Hinton, Deer Run

712-947-4653 9 36 3,237

Ida Grove, Ida Grove CC

712-364-2320 9 36 3,195

LeMars, LeMars Willow Creek GC

712-546-6849 27 72 6,752

Lenox, Lenox CC

641-333-2990 9 36 2,435

Logan, Logan-Mo. Valley

712-644-3050 9 35 3,017

Malvern, Fairview Hills

712-624-8557 9 35 2,776

Manning, Manning-Manilla

712-653-3515 9 36 1,905

Mapleton, Willow Vale

712-881-1002 9 35 3,194

Mount Ayr, Mount Ayr G&CC

641-464-2430 9 35 2,975

Neola, Quail Run

712-485-2266 9 36 3,277

Oakland, Oakland CC

712-482-6614 9 34 2,418

Onawa, Onawa CC

712-423-1712 9 36 3,059

Orange City, Landsmeer

712-737-3429 18 71 6,370

Panora, Lake Panorama Nat’l

800-879-1917 18 72 7,024

Panora, Panorama West

800-879-1917 9 32 1,748

Red Oak, Red Oak CC

712-623-4281 18 72 6,165

Schleswig, Schleswig Comm.

712-676-3343 9 35 2,708

Shenandoah, American Legion

712-246-3308 18 70 5,803

Sidney, Fremont County

712-374-2347 9 35 3,100

Sioux Center, The Ridge

712-722-4866 18 71 7,209

Sioux City, Floyd Park Municipal

712-274-1059 18 63 4,067

Sioux City, Green Valley

712-252-2025 18 72 7,085

Sioux City, Hidden Acres

712-239-9942 9 35 3,104

Sioux City, Sioux City CC

712-277-4612 18 72 6,415

Sioux City, Sun Valley

712-258-9770 9 33 2,037

Sioux City, Whispering Creek

712-276-3678 18 72 7,175

Sloan, Sloan Recreation

712-428-9993 9 36 2,976

Treynor, Treynor Rec. Area

712-487-3302 9 36 2,966

Villisca, Villisca GC

712-826-5322 9 32 2,063

Wall Lake, Sac County G&CC

712-668-4410 9 36 3,220

Woodbine, Shadow Valley

712-647-3442 9 36 2,856

South Dakota (Southern)

Dakota Dunes, Dakota Dunes CC

605-232-3080 18 72 7,165

Dakota Dunes, Two Rivers

605-232-3241 18 72 6,181

Elk Point, The Pointe

605-356-2874 9 36 3,239

Pickstown, Randall Hills

605-487-7884 9 36 3,293

Springfield, Springfield

605-369-5525 9 36 3,016

Vermillion, The Bluffs

605-677-7058 18 72 6,684

Yankton, Fox Run Municipal

605-668-5205 18 72 6,997

Yankton, Hillcrest CC

605-665-4621 18 72 6,874

Kansas (Northern)

Atwood, Atwood CC

785-626-9542 9 36 3,000

Belleville, Republic Co. Rec.

785-527-2745 9 36 3,068

Hiawatha, Hiawatha CC

785-742-3361 9 36 2,835

Marysville, Marysville CC

785-562-2296 9 36 3,071

Norton, Prairie Dog

785-877-3643 9 35 2,862

Oberlin, Oberlin CC

785-475-8996 9 36 2,830

Phillipsburg, Phillipsburg GC

785-543-5545 9 35 2,872

St. Francis, Riverside Rec.

785-332-3401 9 35 2,878

Smith Center, Smith Center CC

785-282-6806 9 36 3,204

Missouri (Northwestern)

Maryville, Maryville CC

660-582-5122 9 36 3,159

Maryville, Monzingo Lake

660-562-3864 18 72 7,045

Rock Port, Rock Port G&CC

660-744-2590 9 34 2,542

