From a former Husker on the San Francisco 49ers' coaching staff to Omaha's adopted team — the Kansas City Chiefs, plus a referee nicknamed "Buckets" and four former Iowa Hawkeyes, Super Bowl LIV has plenty of local ties.
Before the big game, read The World-Herald's pregame coverage.
New England Patriots' Rex Burkhead (34) avoids a tackle by Los Angeles Rams' Marcus Peters (22) and Nickell Robey-Coleman (23), during the second half of the 2019 Super Bowl game in Atlanta. The contest was Burkhead's second Super Bowl appearance and first championship win.
Los Angeles Rams' Ndamukong Suh is seen against the New England Patriots during the 2019 Super Bowl in Atlanta. The Patriots defeated the Rams 13-3. Suh played for Nebraska from 2005-2009 before being the second overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions. Suh also played for the Miami Dolphins (2015-2017) and currently plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
New England Patriots' James White catches a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles' Nate Gerry (47) during the second half of an NFL game on Nov. 17 in Philadelphia. Gerry played for the Huskers from 2013-2016 and was drafted by the Eagles in 2017. His first year in the NFL saw the Eagles beat the Patriots 41-33 in the 2018 Super Bowl game in Minneapolis.
New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead (34), runs during the first half of the 2018 Super Bowl game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Minneapolis. The Eagles defeated the Patriots 41-33. Burkhead played for Nebraska from 2009-2012 and was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2013 NFL Draft. In 2017, he signed with the Patriots.
New England Patriots' Vincent Valentine is seen against the Atlanta Falcons in the 2017 Super Bowl game in Houston, Texas. The Patriots beat the Falcons 34-28. Valentine played for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for three seasons before forgoing his final season to enter the NFL Draft where he was picked up by the Patriots in 2016.
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr., is pushed out of bounds by Baltimore Ravens punter Sam Koch (4) on his way to a first down in the third quarter of the 2013 Super Bowl game in New Orleans. The Ravens defeated the 49ers 34-31. Koch played for the Huskers from 2002-2005 and was selected by the Ravens in the 2006 NFL Draft.
New York Giants safety Kenny Phillips (21) and Prince Amukamara (20) celebrate after the final play of the 2012 Super Bowl game against the New England Patriots in Indianapolis. The Giants beat the Patriots 21-17. Amukamara played for the Huskers from 2007-2010 and was selected by the Giants in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft.
Green Bay Packers' Brandon Jackson runs up field during the second half of the 2011 Super Bowl game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Arlington, Texas. The Packers beat the Steelers 25-31. Jackson played at Nebraska from 2004-2006. He was picked by the Packers in the second round of the 2007 NFL Draft.
New Orleans Saints safety Chris Reis recovers an onside kick during the second half of the 2010 Super Bowl game in Miami. Teammate Roman Harper and Indianapolis Colts linebacker Cody Glenn (52) dive in. The Saints defeated the Colts 31-17. Glenn played for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln from 2005-2008 and was drafted by the Washington Redskins in the 2009 NFL Draft.
New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Carl Nicks stretches during football practice before the 2010 Super Bowl game against the Indianapolis Colts. The Saints beat the Colts 31-17. Nicks played for Nebraska from 2006-2007 before being drafted by the Saints in the 2008 NFL Draft. He also played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Indianapolis Colts running back Joseph Addai is tackled by New Orleans Saints linebacker Scott Shanle (58) after gaining extra yardage on a pass reception during the first half of the 2010 Super Bowl game in Miami. Shanle played for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln from 1998-2002. He was selected by the St. Louis Rams in the 2003 NFL Draft before playing for the Dallas Cowboys and the Saints.
