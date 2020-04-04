1992 Olympics

With no Olympics this year, relive the 1992 Barcelona Olympics with Tom Shatel's column.

With the Olympics postponed until 2021, relive the 1992 Barcelona Olympics with Tom Shatel's column.

This column originally ran in The World-Herald on Aug. 10, 1992.

* * *

Here it is, the last day, and I am finally filled with the Olympic spirit. I have seen Jim Redmond carry his injured son, Derek, across the finish line. I have seen Charles Barkley embrace his gold medal like a kid on Christmas morning. I have heard badminton players complain about no air conditioning.

And I have this great idea.

I’m bringing the Olympics to Omaha.

Mike Moran and I have it all figured out. Moran, an Omaha native (UNO, class of 1966), is the director of news media information for the United States Olympic Committee. He has connections. We have a plan. The Omaha-Lincoln Olympics. We’re shooting for the year 2008.

The sports will be divided between Omaha and Lincoln. Track and field at Ed Weir field in Lincoln. Gymnastics in the Bob Devaney Center. Weightlifting? At Boyd Epley’s playground.

Rosenblatt Venue

Rosenblatt Stadium

In Tom Shatel's and Mike Moran's imaginary 2008 Olympics baseball was to be held at Rosenblatt Stadium, home of amateur baseball.

Baseball is — where else? — at Rosenblatt Stadium, home of amateur baseball. Basketball will be at the new Ak-Sar-Ben Arena, which should be built by 2008 (we hope). Boxing and wrestling at the City Auditorium. Equestrian? The Ak. Fencing at the Orpheum Theater. Judo and team handball at the UNO Field House. Shooting? We’ve got plenty of open space. Swimming and diving? OK, so we have to build a complex big enough to seat 20,000.

Moran said tennis should be in a club-like atmosphere. He suggests building a stadium at Happy Hollow. We’re putting canoe/kayak on the Platte River, rowing at the Omaha Riverfront Marina. Yachting? Bet you didn’t think we’d get the Missouri River involved.

“Just pray for wind,” Moran says.

Soccer — futbol to the rest of the world — will take place in Memorial Stadium, where Moran predicts sellouts because “we’ll call it football and unsuspecting Nebraskans will show up for it.”

Our official mascot will be Herbie Husker. The opening ceremonies will be at Memorial Stadium. But instead of an archer shooting a burning arrow into the flame pit, I’ve got a better idea: Light up a football and have somebody punt it up there.

Here Too Long

Derek Redmond and dad

Great Britain Olympic runner Derek Redmond cries out in pain as he is assisted from the Olympic track by his father Jim Redmond.

OK, so maybe I’ve been here too long.

My batteries are low. My brain is out of film. But I have taken many pictures over two weeks of the XXV Olympics. Some I will keep forever. Others I won’t.

Derek Redmond belongs in a gold frame. He is the image that won’t go away, the British runner competing in the 400 meters. This is one lap. But Redmond is lying on the track, his hamstring snapped in two like a twig, writhing in pain. But he has to finish. So he gets up and limps around the track.

His father, Jim, is running down out of the stands and onto the track. Security guards are chasing him. The old man, who owns a machinery shop, gets to his son, hoists him up over his shoulder and they finish the one lap together.

The Olympic Games never fail to produce these kinds of human dramas. They seemed to happen nightly at track and field. I’ll remember Saturday night, that incredible night at the relays, with Carl Lewis showing he’s still the fastest man alive. I’ll remember poor Richard Chelimo of Kenya, who got boxed out of a gold medal in the 10,000 meters by two Moroccans — one of whom was in last place.

I’ll try to remember Derek Redmond and forget how U.S. sprinter Gwen Torrance dragged her sport into the gutter with petty, irresponsible insinuations that athletes who beat her — no names given — were doped up.

Kicking Back

Lithuania

Lithuanian coach Vladas Garastas is flung into the air by his players after his team won the Olympic men's basketball bronze medal against the Unified Team,

I’ll remember Francis Allen, the piece-of-work gymnastics coach at Nebraska, kicking back in a seat while his U.S. men’s gymnastics team performed. Allen might as well have been in Lincoln. He was trading pins and stories and telling jokes to anyone who would listen — drinking in his Olympic experience the way he gulps down the rest of life.

I’ll remember Henry Coimbra, the Angolan forward who took the unnecessary elbow from Charles Barkley and then put his NBA experience to good use. The next week a fight broke out in the Angola-Spain game after Coimbra threw a Barkleyesque elbow.

I’ll remember the wonderful Lithuanian basketball team, which spent 54 years under the iron thumb of Russia until 1990. When the Lithuanians lost to the Unified team in the pool round, they sat in the locker room for 10 minutes in silence. But after winning the rematch Saturday, they had the celebration of their lives.

For the award ceremony, they showed up in crazy green, red and purple tie-dye shirts — and matching pants — made for them by the Grateful Dead rock group. Even their president, Vytautas Landsbergis, showed up in a tie-dye shirt afterwards. He was asked if George Bush would ever wear a tie-dye Grateful Dead shirt.

“I got wet,” Landsbergis said about being doused with champagne in the locker room. “So I change clothes.”

Writes Poetry

I’ll remember Larry Donald, the “Cincinnati Lip” heavyweight who idolizes Muhammad Ali to the point of writing poetry. One of Donald’s best lines: “It may sound like slander, but one day I’m going to knock out Evander (Holyfield).” Too bad Donald couldn’t get out of the third round.

I’ll remember the Iranian boxer who missed his bus at the Olympic Village and frantically arrived for his match in shorts and nothing else, standing there ready to fight. But he was disqualified. I’ll remember the British woman in judo, dislocating her shoulder and pressing on. I’ll remember the archer of the opening ceremonies and the shot of a lifetime.

I’ll remember the awesome personality of the Cuban baseball team, which plays the game like a fast-break basketball team, but forget the antics of Oscar Linares, the Cuban who stopped the Cuba-U.S. game five times to tie his shoe. I’ll remember the fascinating woman gymnasts — little girls who look like porcelain dolls — and their grace and beauty, but forget some of their sad faces — expressions from hardened athletes who never had a childhood.

Village People

Mostly, I’ll remember the day-to-day adventures. The incredible people of Barcelona, who work hard and play harder. The maids who asked for pins. The women working in the press village gift shop, singing along with “YMCA” by the Village People at the top of their lungs.

When I think of Barcelona 10 years from now, I will think of an ashtray. Not for smoking, but it came in handy as a soap dish. Pizza. Thanks to a Pizza Hut situated near the press center, I ate enough pizza — with goat’s cheese — to last me another four years.

And, lest I forget, the laundry. The price you pay for wearing clean underwear in the press village is 3,000 pesetas. That’s $30. Welcome to the Olympics, where every day presents a dilemma: Do I eat today or wear clean underwear?

It is exhilarating and frustrating all at once. While you are at one venue, 12 other stories are occurring elsewhere. Michael Jordan had the right idea: He spent time with his family, played golf and showed up to beat the world every other night.

Michael Jordan

Dream Team members Scottie Pippen (left), Michael Jordan (center) and Clyde Drexler pose with their gold medals.

“The Olympic dream can be whatever you want it to be,” Jordan said.

M.J. was referring to the criticism that he and his teammates didn’t stay in the village and acted above the Olympic ideal. Poppycock. I’m worried about future Olympics for the Americans. Leroy Walker, the incoming USOC president, held a press conference Sunday and reiterated his belief that all athletes should stay in the village. He wants to trash the Dream Team concept for 1996.

“Weren’t Oscar Robertson and Jerry West good enough in 1960?” Walker asked.

Walker lives in the past. These Games are in transition. The world wants professionals in. The idea of an athletes village may be outdated. We may, in fact, have all professionals in the Olympics in 10 years.

Games Changing

Certainly, the face of the Olympics is changing along with the world. This was probably the last Olympics where the ex-Soviet Union and Germany will be major factors. Their developmental structures of sport schools are falling with their economies, and athletes are defecting to places where they can train. The United States, with 106 medals (12 more than 1988), did itself proud, particularly in swimming, track and basketball.

There will be complaints all the way to Atlanta in 1996 that the Dream Team overshadowed other deserving athletes. Perhaps. But the Dreamers themselves learned what the Olympics were about — even the cantankerous Barkley, who coyly used the Games to promote his image internationally and wound up hugging everyone in sight Saturday night and staring mystically into his gold medal. He is sending it to his high school in Leeds, Alabama, where it will be put on display.

“It shows that a fat little black kid from a small southern town can make it somehow,” Barkley said.

The Olympics still works. Which is why I’m shooting for 2008. I think we need to get on this right away.

