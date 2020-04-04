With the Olympics postponed until 2021, relive the 1992 Barcelona Olympics with Tom Shatel's column.
This column originally ran in The World-Herald on Aug. 10, 1992.
* * *
Here it is, the last day, and I am finally filled with the Olympic spirit. I have seen Jim Redmond carry his injured son, Derek, across the finish line. I have seen Charles Barkley embrace his gold medal like a kid on Christmas morning. I have heard badminton players complain about no air conditioning.
And I have this great idea.
I’m bringing the Olympics to Omaha.
Mike Moran and I have it all figured out. Moran, an Omaha native (UNO, class of 1966), is the director of news media information for the United States Olympic Committee. He has connections. We have a plan. The Omaha-Lincoln Olympics. We’re shooting for the year 2008.
The sports will be divided between Omaha and Lincoln. Track and field at Ed Weir field in Lincoln. Gymnastics in the Bob Devaney Center. Weightlifting? At Boyd Epley’s playground.
Rosenblatt Venue
Baseball is — where else? — at Rosenblatt Stadium, home of amateur baseball. Basketball will be at the new Ak-Sar-Ben Arena, which should be built by 2008 (we hope). Boxing and wrestling at the City Auditorium. Equestrian? The Ak. Fencing at the Orpheum Theater. Judo and team handball at the UNO Field House. Shooting? We’ve got plenty of open space. Swimming and diving? OK, so we have to build a complex big enough to seat 20,000.
Moran said tennis should be in a club-like atmosphere. He suggests building a stadium at Happy Hollow. We’re putting canoe/kayak on the Platte River, rowing at the Omaha Riverfront Marina. Yachting? Bet you didn’t think we’d get the Missouri River involved.
“Just pray for wind,” Moran says.
Soccer — futbol to the rest of the world — will take place in Memorial Stadium, where Moran predicts sellouts because “we’ll call it football and unsuspecting Nebraskans will show up for it.”
Our official mascot will be Herbie Husker. The opening ceremonies will be at Memorial Stadium. But instead of an archer shooting a burning arrow into the flame pit, I’ve got a better idea: Light up a football and have somebody punt it up there.
Here Too Long
OK, so maybe I’ve been here too long.
My batteries are low. My brain is out of film. But I have taken many pictures over two weeks of the XXV Olympics. Some I will keep forever. Others I won’t.
Derek Redmond belongs in a gold frame. He is the image that won’t go away, the British runner competing in the 400 meters. This is one lap. But Redmond is lying on the track, his hamstring snapped in two like a twig, writhing in pain. But he has to finish. So he gets up and limps around the track.
His father, Jim, is running down out of the stands and onto the track. Security guards are chasing him. The old man, who owns a machinery shop, gets to his son, hoists him up over his shoulder and they finish the one lap together.
The Olympic Games never fail to produce these kinds of human dramas. They seemed to happen nightly at track and field. I’ll remember Saturday night, that incredible night at the relays, with Carl Lewis showing he’s still the fastest man alive. I’ll remember poor Richard Chelimo of Kenya, who got boxed out of a gold medal in the 10,000 meters by two Moroccans — one of whom was in last place.
I’ll try to remember Derek Redmond and forget how U.S. sprinter Gwen Torrance dragged her sport into the gutter with petty, irresponsible insinuations that athletes who beat her — no names given — were doped up.
Kicking Back
I’ll remember Francis Allen, the piece-of-work gymnastics coach at Nebraska, kicking back in a seat while his U.S. men’s gymnastics team performed. Allen might as well have been in Lincoln. He was trading pins and stories and telling jokes to anyone who would listen — drinking in his Olympic experience the way he gulps down the rest of life.
I’ll remember Henry Coimbra, the Angolan forward who took the unnecessary elbow from Charles Barkley and then put his NBA experience to good use. The next week a fight broke out in the Angola-Spain game after Coimbra threw a Barkleyesque elbow.
I’ll remember the wonderful Lithuanian basketball team, which spent 54 years under the iron thumb of Russia until 1990. When the Lithuanians lost to the Unified team in the pool round, they sat in the locker room for 10 minutes in silence. But after winning the rematch Saturday, they had the celebration of their lives.
For the award ceremony, they showed up in crazy green, red and purple tie-dye shirts — and matching pants — made for them by the Grateful Dead rock group. Even their president, Vytautas Landsbergis, showed up in a tie-dye shirt afterwards. He was asked if George Bush would ever wear a tie-dye Grateful Dead shirt.
“I got wet,” Landsbergis said about being doused with champagne in the locker room. “So I change clothes.”
Writes Poetry
I’ll remember Larry Donald, the “Cincinnati Lip” heavyweight who idolizes Muhammad Ali to the point of writing poetry. One of Donald’s best lines: “It may sound like slander, but one day I’m going to knock out Evander (Holyfield).” Too bad Donald couldn’t get out of the third round.
I’ll remember the Iranian boxer who missed his bus at the Olympic Village and frantically arrived for his match in shorts and nothing else, standing there ready to fight. But he was disqualified. I’ll remember the British woman in judo, dislocating her shoulder and pressing on. I’ll remember the archer of the opening ceremonies and the shot of a lifetime.
I’ll remember the awesome personality of the Cuban baseball team, which plays the game like a fast-break basketball team, but forget the antics of Oscar Linares, the Cuban who stopped the Cuba-U.S. game five times to tie his shoe. I’ll remember the fascinating woman gymnasts — little girls who look like porcelain dolls — and their grace and beauty, but forget some of their sad faces — expressions from hardened athletes who never had a childhood.
Mostly, I’ll remember the day-to-day adventures. The incredible people of Barcelona, who work hard and play harder. The maids who asked for pins. The women working in the press village gift shop, singing along with “YMCA” by the Village People at the top of their lungs.
When I think of Barcelona 10 years from now, I will think of an ashtray. Not for smoking, but it came in handy as a soap dish. Pizza. Thanks to a Pizza Hut situated near the press center, I ate enough pizza — with goat’s cheese — to last me another four years.
And, lest I forget, the laundry. The price you pay for wearing clean underwear in the press village is 3,000 pesetas. That’s $30. Welcome to the Olympics, where every day presents a dilemma: Do I eat today or wear clean underwear?
It is exhilarating and frustrating all at once. While you are at one venue, 12 other stories are occurring elsewhere. Michael Jordan had the right idea: He spent time with his family, played golf and showed up to beat the world every other night.
“The Olympic dream can be whatever you want it to be,” Jordan said.
M.J. was referring to the criticism that he and his teammates didn’t stay in the village and acted above the Olympic ideal. Poppycock. I’m worried about future Olympics for the Americans. Leroy Walker, the incoming USOC president, held a press conference Sunday and reiterated his belief that all athletes should stay in the village. He wants to trash the Dream Team concept for 1996.
“Weren’t Oscar Robertson and Jerry West good enough in 1960?” Walker asked.
Walker lives in the past. These Games are in transition. The world wants professionals in. The idea of an athletes village may be outdated. We may, in fact, have all professionals in the Olympics in 10 years.
Certainly, the face of the Olympics is changing along with the world. This was probably the last Olympics where the ex-Soviet Union and Germany will be major factors. Their developmental structures of sport schools are falling with their economies, and athletes are defecting to places where they can train. The United States, with 106 medals (12 more than 1988), did itself proud, particularly in swimming, track and basketball.
There will be complaints all the way to Atlanta in 1996 that the Dream Team overshadowed other deserving athletes. Perhaps. But the Dreamers themselves learned what the Olympics were about — even the cantankerous Barkley, who coyly used the Games to promote his image internationally and wound up hugging everyone in sight Saturday night and staring mystically into his gold medal. He is sending it to his high school in Leeds, Alabama, where it will be put on display.
“It shows that a fat little black kid from a small southern town can make it somehow,” Barkley said.
The Olympics still works. Which is why I’m shooting for 2008. I think we need to get on this right away.
1 of 76
Team Roth's Nina Roth reacts to her final throw in the eight end that Team Sinclair won during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Friday, November 17, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team Shuster's John Shuster yells instructions to his team as they take on Team McCormick during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Matt Hamilton, right, and John Landsteiner, left, sweep ahead of the rock during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in Omaha. MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Chris Chambers watches the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Wednesday, November 15, 2017. Chambers is from Michigan, but now lives in Plattsmouth, Nebraska. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Team Sinclair's Monica Walker, Vicky Persinger and Jamie Sinclair watch Team Roth's Becca Hamilton, and Aileen Geving sweep in front of the rock during their team's final throw that end during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Friday, November 17, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
John Shuster shoots the rock as Matt Hamilton, right, and John Landsteiner, left, sweep during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in Omaha. MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team Shuster's John Landsteiner, left, and Matt Hamilton, right sweep ahead of the rock in a match against Team McCormick during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD 2/6/2018: After releasing a stone Becca Hamilton with Team Roth watches her teammates sweep during the third end of session three in the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials held at the Baxter Arena in Omaha on Sunday, November 12, 2017. KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD After releasing a stone Becca Hamilton with Team Roth watches her teammates sweep during the third end of session three in the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials held at the Baxter Arena in Omaha on Sunday, November 12, 2017. KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD Team Shuster, at top, will represent the U.S. after winning the men’s curling Trials in Omaha. Above, siblings Matt and Becca Hamilton each made the men’s and women’s teams and will represent the U.S. in the Olympics’ first mixed doubles competition. USA Curling Team Shuster, at top, will represent the U.S. after winning the men’s curling Trials in Omaha. Above, siblings Matt and Becca Hamilton each made the men’s and women’s teams and will represent the U.S. in the Olympics’ first mixed doubles competition. USA Curling Team Shuster’s Matt Hamilton, center, throws, while Tyler George, left, and John Landsteiner, right, get ready to sweep in a match against Team McCormick during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD Team Shuster’s Matt Hamilton, center, throws, while Tyler George, left, and John Landsteiner, right, get ready to sweep in a match against Team McCormick during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD Te
Team McCormick and team Shuster compete, bottom, along with other curling teams during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in Omaha. MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Chris Plys, left, and Korey Dropkin, right, sweep after Tom Howell, back, shot during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in Omaha. MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team Roth's Nina Roth reacts to her final throw in the eight end that Team Sinclair won during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Friday, November 17, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team Sinclair's Monica Walker sweeps ahead of the stone in a match against Team Roth during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Friday, November 17, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team Roth's Aileen Geving, left, and Becca Hamilton keep eyes on Team Sinclair during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Friday, November 17, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team Shuster's John Shuster reacts to his final throw against Team McCormick during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2017. Team McCormick would win 5-3. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team McCormick's Heath McCormick yells instructions to his team as they take on Team Shuster during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team McCormick's Heath McCormick yells instructions to his team as they take on Team Shuster during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team McCormick and team Shuster compete, bottom, along with other curling teams during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in Omaha. MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Todd Birr with Team Birr guides his teammates as they sweep a stone toward the house during the second end of session three in the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials held at the Baxter Arena in Omaha on Sunday, November 12, 2017. KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jaxon Muzzey, 4, of Ravenna wears a new curling hat while watching the first session of the curling U.S. Olympic Team Trials at Baxter Arena in Omaha, Neb., Saturday, November 11, 2017. REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team Sinclair's Jamie Sinclair reacts to her final throw in the tenth end against Team Roth during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Friday, November 17, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Chris Plys, left, and Korey Dropkin, right, sweep after Tom Howell, back, shot during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in Omaha. MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team McCormick's Tom Howell, left, looks towards the house as he and Korey Dropkin sweep in a match against Team Shuster during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team Roth's Tabitha Peterson yells now to her teammates as they sweep in a match against Team Sinclair during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Friday, November 17, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team Shuster's Matt Hamilton watches his throw as they compete with Team McCormick during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team Roth's Aileen Geving, left, and Becca Hamilton watch Team Sinclair throw during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Friday, November 17, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team Sinclair's Jamie Sinclair yells instructions to her teammates in a match against Team Roth during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Friday, November 17, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team McCormick's Tom Howell left, and Chris Plys, right, watch Korey Dropkin throw the rock during the the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Wednesday, November 15, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team Roth's Nina Roth, center, watches her throw as Becca Hamilton, left, and Aileen Geving, right, sweep in front in a match against Team Sinclair during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Friday, November 17, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team Sinclair's Vicky Persinger, left, and Monica Walker sweep the rock toward the house during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at Baxter Arena on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, in Omaha, Nebraska. RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team McCormick's Heath McCormick yells instructions to his team as they take on Team Shuster during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team Shuster's Matt Hamilton, center, throws, while Tyler George, left, and John Landsteiner, right, get ready to sweep in a match against Team McCormick during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD 2/6/2018: After releasing a stone Becca Hamilton with Team Roth watches her teammates sweep during the third end of session three in the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials held at the Baxter Arena in Omaha on Sunday, November 12, 2017. KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD After releasing a stone Becca Hamilton with Team Roth watches her teammates sweep during the third end of session three in the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials held at the Baxter Arena in Omaha on Sunday, November 12, 2017. KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD Team Shuster, at top, will represent the U.S. after winning the men’s curling Trials in Omaha. Above, siblings Matt and Becca Hamilton each made the men’s and women’s teams and will represent the U.S. in the Olympics’ first mixed doubles competition. USA Curling Team Shuster, at top, will represent the U.S. after winning the men’s curling Trials in Omaha. Above, siblings Matt and Becca Hamilton each made the men’s and women’s teams and will represent the U.S. in the Olympics’ first mixed doubles competition. USA Curling Team Shuster’s Matt Hamilton, center, throws, while Tyler George, left, and John Landsteiner, right, get ready to sweep in a match against Team McCormick during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD Team Shuster’s Matt Hamilton, center, throws, while Tyler George, left, and John Landsteiner, right, get ready to sweep in a match against Team McCormick during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD CHR
Team McCormick's Heath McCormick reacts to his final throw that won the match against Team Shuster during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team Shuster's Tyler George throws the rock while competing against Team McCormick during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Team Sinclair's Alex Carlson and Monica Walker sweep ahead of their rock in a match against Team Roth during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Friday, November 17, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team Roth's Nina Roth, center, watches her throw as Becca Hamilton, left, and Aileen Geving, right, sweep in front in a match against Team Sinclair during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Friday, November 17, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team Shuster's John Shuster yells instructions to his team as they take on Team McCormick during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team McCormick's Chris Plys, left, and Korey Dropkin sweep the rock to the house during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at Baxter Arena on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, in Omaha, Nebraska. RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team McCormick's Korey Dropkin throws the stone while competing against Team Shuster during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team McCormick's Tom Howell left, and Chris Plys, right, watch Korey Dropkin throw the rock during the the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Wednesday, November 15, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team Roth's Aileen Geving reacts to her throw in extra against Team Sinclair during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Friday, November 17, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team McCormick's Korey Dropkin throws the rock in a match against Team Shuster during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team Shuster's Tyler George watches his throw as John Landsteiner, left, and Matt Hamilton sweeps as they take on Team McCormick during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Photos: 2017 U.S. Olympic Trials for Curling in Omaha
1 of 76
Team Roth's Nina Roth reacts to her final throw in the eight end that Team Sinclair won during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Friday, November 17, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team Shuster's John Shuster yells instructions to his team as they take on Team McCormick during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team Birr's Tom O'Connor, left, and Todd Birr, celebrate a point during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Wednesday, November 15, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Chris Machian
Team Birr's John Benton yells instructions to his teammates during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Wednesday, November 15, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Cory Christensen of team Christensen shoots the rock during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in Omaha. MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team Shuster's John Shuster waits for Team McCormick to throw during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Matt Hamilton, right, and John Landsteiner, left, sweep ahead of the rock during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in Omaha. MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Chris Chambers watches the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Wednesday, November 15, 2017. Chambers is from Michigan, but now lives in Plattsmouth, Nebraska. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Team Sinclair's Monica Walker, Vicky Persinger and Jamie Sinclair watch Team Roth's Becca Hamilton, and Aileen Geving sweep in front of the rock during their team's final throw that end during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Friday, November 17, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Chris Plys, right, and Tom Howell, left, of team McCormick compete during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in Omaha. MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
John Shuster shoots the rock as Matt Hamilton, right, and John Landsteiner, left, sweep during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in Omaha. MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Team Shuster's John Landsteiner, left, and Matt Hamilton, right sweep ahead of the rock in a match against Team McCormick during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD 2/6/2018: After releasing a stone Becca Hamilton with Team Roth watches her teammates sweep during the third end of session three in the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials held at the Baxter Arena in Omaha on Sunday, November 12, 2017. KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD After releasing a stone Becca Hamilton with Team Roth watches her teammates sweep during the third end of session three in the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials held at the Baxter Arena in Omaha on Sunday, November 12, 2017. KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD Team Shuster, at top, will represent the U.S. after winning the men’s curling Trials in Omaha. Above, siblings Matt and Becca Hamilton each made the men’s and women’s teams and will represent the U.S. in the Olympics’ first mixed doubles competition. USA Curling Team Shuster, at top, will represent the U.S. after winning the men’s curling Trials in Omaha. Above, siblings Matt and Becca Hamilton each made the men’s and women’s teams and will represent the U.S. in the Olympics’ first mixed doubles competition. USA Curling Team Shuster’s Matt Hamilton, center, throws, while Tyler George, left, and John Landsteiner, right, get ready to sweep in a match against Team McCormick during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD Team Shuster’s Matt Hamilton, center, throws, while Tyler George, left, and John Landsteiner, right, get ready to sweep in a match against Team McCormick during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD Te
Chris Machian
Team McCormick and team Shuster compete, bottom, along with other curling teams during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in Omaha. MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Matt Dixon
Chris Plys, left, and Korey Dropkin, right, sweep after Tom Howell, back, shot during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in Omaha. MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Matt Dixon
Team Roth's Nina Roth reacts to her final throw in the eight end that Team Sinclair won during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at the Baxter Arena on Friday, November 17, 2017. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD