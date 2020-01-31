Union Omaha has signed three more players, including former UNO Maverick striker Elvir Ibesivic.
The new USL League One franchise, led by former UNO head men’s soccer coach Jason Mims, announced the signings Friday.
Ibisevic, a native Bosnian who grew up in Johnston, Iowa, played on the UNO team that won the 2017 Summit Conference tournament championship and made the soccer program’s first trip to the NCAA tournament. He joins Xavier Gomez as the second player from that Mims-led team to sign Union Omaha.
Ibisevic scored the second-fastest hat trick in NCAA Division I history for UNO before he school early to play professionally in Europe.
Union Omaha also signed a midfielder and a defender Friday: Panzani Ferrety Sousa and Luke Hauswirth, respectively.
Sousa played last season for Las Vegas Lights FC in the USL Championship league. A native of the Democratic Republic, he grew up in North Carolina.
Hauswirth, originally from Woodbury, Minnesota, played for FC Tucson in USL League One in 2019. He started 74 games at the University of Washington from 2013 to 2019.
The signings, pending approval by the league, bring Union Omaha’s roster to 16 players so far. The team will pay its home games at Werner Park, home to the Omaha Storm Chasers. They’re scheduled to begin practice next week, and their season begins in March.
CEO Gary Green, left, takes a selfie with coach Jason Mims after the name and crest of Omaha's new professional soccer team was revealed. The team will be called Union Omaha and an owl will be featured on the team crest.
