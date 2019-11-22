Johnny Hopp

Johnny Hopp of Hastings became an MLB All-Star with the Boston Braves in 1946.

BEATRICE, Neb. — Former MLB All-Star Johnny Hopp of Hastings will be among seven who enter the Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday, Feb. 9.

Shawn Buchanan and Bobby Mancuso of Omaha, Dale Hendrickson of Mitchell, Gene Fasholz of Seward, Bill Fagler of Lincoln and radio broadcaster Bryan Cook of Beatrice also will be honored.

Hopp was a career .296 hitter who was eighth in the 1941 National League MVP voting while with St. Louis. He was with Boston when he made the 1946 All-Star team. He died in 2003.

Buchanan played at Nebraska. Mancuso was at Colorado and Iowa State. Hendrickson pitched Gering to a Legion state title and was in the minors, as was native Californian Fasholz. Fagler coached at Lincoln Northeast and Nebraska Wesleyan and started Babe Ruth youth baseball in Lincoln. Cook was sports director at Beatrice’s KWBE for 20 years.

Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for students for the 5 p.m. induction banquet at Country Cookin Restaurant and Event Center, 8th and Court Streets in Beatrice. Contact Larry Bornschlegl, 402-469-4789.

