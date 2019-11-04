Theodore “Ted” Heath of Omaha, a former Iowa Western assistant football coach, died Oct. 11. He was 77. Services were held Oct. 17.

The native of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, played on high school teams with Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Namath.

Iowa Western was the retirement stop for Heath, who coached in the Canadian Football League and was a college assistant at Kansas State, Louisville, Tulane, Central Florida and Temple.

Survivors include wife Linda, a son and a daughter.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, 402-444-1041,

twitter.com/stuOWH