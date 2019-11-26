...WINTER STORM WILL CONTINUE TO IMPACT THE REGION THROUGH TONIGHT...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS 1 TO 5
INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE. WINDS GUSTING AS
HIGH AS 50 MPH.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND
SOUTHWEST IOWA.
* WHEN...UNTIL 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW
COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS
COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. GUSTY WINDS COULD BRING DOWN
TREE BRANCHES.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...ALLOW FOR EXTRA TRAVEL TIME DURING THE LATE
AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING RUSH HOUR.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
SOCCER
For Hastings men's soccer, advancing to the NAIA round of 16 is 'still a business trip'
The Hastings College men’s soccer team went to Oskaloosa, Iowa, last weekend with a chip on its shoulder.
The Broncos, 18-2-2 and winners of the GPAC tournament, felt they had done enough throughout the season to earn a home game during the opening round of the NAIA tournament. Instead, Hastings didn’t receive one of the 16 national seeds and had to win on Friday and Saturday to keep its season going.
That’s what the Broncos did. After beating Friends 2-0 Friday, Hastings defeated 11th-seeded William Penn in a shootout. Hastings now advances to the national tournament’s final site in Irvine, California, where it will face Westmont in a round of 16 game next Tuesday at 8:30 p.m.
“We looked at going to Iowa as a business trip and, as nice as California is, it’s still a business trip,” Hastings coach Tim Bohnenkamp said. “Our goal there is to win four games.”
Hastings, which won the NAIA title in 2016, played some of its best soccer in November after losing two of three to end October. The Broncos shut out five straight opponents before being tied 2-2 with William Penn heading into the shootout.
Hastings, which scored twice in the final nine minutes of regulation, controlled the shootout. The Broncos scored on their first four attempts, while Mateo Cuartas stopped William Penn’s second and third attempts to secure the victory.
Jesus Parra made eight saves for Hastings during the 110 minutes against William Penn, but Cuartas took over in goal for the shootout.
“He’s earned that right,” Bohnenkamp said. “In training, he saved more penalty kicks than our other goalies.”
Bohnenkamp said he likes the mental toughness of his team, and the Broncos will take confidence with them when they head to California.
“I told them after the (William Penn) game that they were lions out there,” Bohnenkamp said. “They fought for one another. It was a collective effort.”
In other Midlands notes:
UNK’s volleyball team improved to 33-0 as it won the MIAA tournament for the fourth straight year. The Lopers now will host the Central Regional tournament beginning Dec. 5. No. 2 UNK is one of seven top-10 teams in the ultra-tough regional. No. 13 Wayne State was one of five nationally ranked teams from the region left out of the tournament.
Guard Caitlin Navratil, who is averaging 26.4 points through five games, became Nebraska Wesleyan women’s basketball’s career scoring leader on Saturday. She went over the 1,500-point mark and passed Sharon Holscher, who had held the record since 1985.
The Concordia women’s basketball set a single-game scoring record last week in a 127-51 win over College of St. Mary. Concordia’s depth was on full display as 12 Bulldogs scored between seven and 14 points. Then on Saturday, Concordia won an exhibition game 81-65 against NCAA Division II’s Metro State as five Bulldogs scored in double figures.
In two wins last week, Wayne State women’s basketball junior Erin Norling scored a career-high 32 points on Thursday and then grabbed a career-best 12 rebounds on Saturday. Wayne is 4-1 on the season, with its only loss coming to 6-0 UNK.
Concordia, Bellevue and College of St. Mary will be among the 32 teams competing in pool play at the NAIA volleyball tournament in Sioux City beginning next Tuesday. Five GPAC teams are in the field — Northwestern, Jamestown and Morningside are the others.
