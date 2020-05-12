Fonner Park has eliminated one of its remaining live race days as competing racetracks prepare to open this summer.

The Grand Island track, which shifted its racing days to Mondays through Wednesdays to take advantage of large simulcast mutuel pools, will not hold a live card May 20.

The track had added 12 days to its original race meet after Omaha’s Horsemen’s Park was unable to hold live racing due to COVID-19 restrictions in Douglas County.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Fonner CEO Chris Kotulak said shorter fields helped lead to the decision.

Sign up for World-Herald daily sports updates

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

“My first concern is that horses are not over-raced,” he said. “Apart from that, horse players do not like betting on small fields.”

Several racetracks recently have opened their stable areas to resume operations and horsemen are starting to leave Fonner. That outflow is expected to increase in the coming days.

“There are now increased options for horsemen and the market share of Fonner Park is becoming reduced,” Kotulak said. “I am grateful horsemen have come to race with us and I am grateful that we were able to pull off the feat of no-spectator racing for nearly 10 weeks.”

Fonner has raced without spectators in the grandstand since March 23 because of coronavirus concerns but has generated purse money for live races with the help of worldwide simulcast revenues. However, Kotulak added that, “The party is winding down.”

Reduced field sizes and a decreasing number of races led to Tuesday’s announcement that racing secretary Doug Schoepf would not take entries for May 20.

“This one-day reduction is a pre-emptive step in helping us all compensate with the reduction of horses,” Kotulak said. “You prune a rose bush to promote flowers. This trim is for a flourishing finish.”

After this week, there will be five live days of racing left. The meet will conclude May 27.

The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes

The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.

1 of 106