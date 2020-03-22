Fonner Park has announced a two-week trial period to conduct no-spectator racing because of coronavirus concerns.
The track’s live meet was suspended March 16. That decision was made by Fonner officials, the Nebraska Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association and the Nebraska Thoroughbred Breeders Association.
The trial period begins Monday and runs through April 1. Fonner will race Monday through Wednesday this week and next week instead of its traditional weekend cards.
First post each day will be 3:30 p.m.
Fonner’s request to move its dates and resume racing was unanimously approved at a recent meeting of the Nebraska Racing Commission.
