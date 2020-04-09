Five UNK wrestlers and two from Chadron State were named NCAA Division II All-Americans by the National Wrestling Coaches Association on Thursday.
Honored from UNK were Josh Portillo (125 pounds), Wesley Dawkins (133), Sam Turner (149), Matt Malcom (165) and heavyweight Jarrod Hinrichs. Portillo, Malcom and Hinrichs all are three-time All-Americans.
Chase Clasen (149) and Wade French (197) were named from Chadron State.
Because the national tournament was canceled last month, 10 wrestlers in each weight class were named All-Americans. Honors were based on each wrestler’s overall body of work through super regionals.
