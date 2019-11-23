Five Lancers scored as Omaha erased a two-goal deficit in a 5-2 win over Muskegon at Ralston Arena on Saturday night.

After Logan Will tied it early in the second, Christian Berger gave the Lancers (7-7-3-0) a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

The Lancers won their second straight and extended their point streak to three games. Omaha pressured Muskegon goalie Noah Giesbrecht with 37 shots, and Jakub Dobes stopped all 16 shots he faced after he replaced Kyle McClellan in net late in the first period.

Omaha trailed 2-0 in the final minute of the first when Ryan Lautenbach swung the momentum back in the Lancers’ favor as he charged the net and tapped in a rebound on Cole Kodsi’s shot.

Ross Mitton and Grant Anderson also scored for Omaha, and Jack Randl had two assists.

The Lancers will look for their third straight win when they travel to Tri-City on Wednesday.

Muskegon (8-8-1-0)....2 0 0—2

Omaha (7-7-3-0).........1 2 2—5

First period: 1, M, Hodges (Wendt, Gaffney), 3:45 (pp). 2, M, Fillion (Edwards, Gratton), 15:08. 3, O, Lautenbach (Kodsi, Decker), 19:13.

Second period: 4, O, Will (Jensen), 1:22. 5, O, Berger (Mazura, Plucinski), 18:31.

Third period: 6, O, Mitton (Pitlick, Randl), 5:26. 7, O, Anderson (Basgall, Randl), 13:51 (pp).

Shots on goal:

Muskegon......7 10                 5—22

Omaha........13 13  11—37

Power plays: Muskegon 1-5, Omaha 1-3.

Penalties-minutes: Muskegon 7-25, Omaha 9-26

Goalies: Muskegon, Giesbrecht (37 shots, 32 saves, 60:00), Omaha, McClellan (6 shots, 4 saves), 15:08. Dobes (16 shots, 16 saves, 44:52).

Three stars: Berger (O), Randl (O), Dobes (O).

A: 3,096​

