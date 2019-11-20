The FEI Jumping and Dressage World Cup Finals will return to Omaha in April 2023.
The CHI Health Center also hosted the event in 2017, which drew 52,119 spectators. More details will be announced at www.OmahaEquestrian.com.
Also, tickets go on sale Thursday for the International Omaha. The April 10 through 12 event features show jumping and dressage at CHI Health Center. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com or the CHI Health Center box office, 455 N. 10th St.
