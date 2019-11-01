DUBUQUE, Iowa — Mark Cheremeta broke a tie with his fourth goal of the season to lift Dubuque to a 2-1 win over Omaha on Friday night.

Riese Gaber passed from the right circle into the slot, where Cheremeta fired a shot past Omaha goalie Jakub Dobes with 2:59 left in the first period. That goal stood as the game-winner.

The Lancers (3-6-2) then struggled to pressure the Fighting Saints, driving only 11 combined shots on goal in the final two periods.

Omaha has lost three straight and seven of its last eight games, in which the Lancers are averaging 2.13 goals.

Dubuque (7-0-1) took an early 1-0 lead when Dylan Jackson scored off an assist from his twin brother Ty Jackson with 15:06 left in the first period.

The Lancers answered when Christian Berger scored his second goal of the season in the 14th minute.

But Cheremeta’s goal would cap the scoring, and it proved to be the only offense the Fighting Saints needed as Erik Portillo saved 21 of the Lancers’ 22 shots. Dobes had 24 saves.

Omaha will host Sioux Falls at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday.

Omaha (3-6-2)..............1 0 0—1

at Dubuque (7-0-1).......2 0 0—2

First period: 1, D, D. Jackson (T. Jackson), 4:04. 2, O, Berger (Campbell, Sutton), 13:59. 3, D, Cheremeta (Gaber, Halliday), 17:01.

Second period: No scoring.

Third period: No scoring.

Shots on goal

Omaha......11 5 6—22

Dubuque.....8 9 9—26

Power plays: Omaha 0-1, Dubuque 0-1.

Penalties-minutes: Omaha 2-4, Dubuque 2-4.

Goalies: Omaha, Dobes (26 shots, 24 saves, 57:49). Dubuque, Portillo (22 shots, 21 saves, 60:00).

Three stars: Cheremta (D), Portillo (D), D. Jackson (D).

A: 1,402.​

