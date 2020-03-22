This was important, so we spent hours planning. It was going to be a whirlwind couple of days.
Every detail, every angle that we could think of for our coverage, we did. Then we thought of Plan B through K should anything fall through.
There were meetings and countless emails until we finally thought we were as prepared as we could be.
I’m actually not talking about the coronavirus.
This is about what we thought we’d be preparing for this past week, the NCAA tournament.
I’m the assistant sports editor. This is one of the most important parts of my job — planning. We have to get our story assignments ready and figure out who is covering what, when and where. We had eight busy days worth of coverage.
But first, we needed a little help — and Creighton came through.
If the Bluejays were at least a three seed or better, they’d land a spot in St. Louis for the first two rounds. Not only would interest be high, this was a perfect destination.
It’s a much easier trip for CU fans — and our staff. Not to mention the storylines of returning to St. Louis, site of many Arch Madness triumphs.
The other thing: The St. Louis bracket played Thursday and Saturday. Omaha, also a first- and second-round host, had games Friday and Sunday. Creighton wouldn’t be playing the same day as the games were here.
You aren’t supposed to cheer in the press box, forgive me. It’s just a lot happening on the same days, on our end and for the fans. Splitting those games up lets everyone divide their attention.
(Remember two weeks ago, when stuff like that was our biggest worry?)
Sophomore Marcus Zegarowski made all five of his 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 23 points, leading Creighton to a 77-60 win over Seton Hall and securing a share the first-ever Big East regular-season championship for CU.
Truth is, March Madness is my favorite sporting event. Nothing matches, well, the madness. The first weekend, especially, though it’s extremely hectic in our profession. But we had a plan, it was going to be stressful, but exciting. I love looking at our finished product at the end of the night when I know the hard work it took to get there.
Welp. Best laid plans and all.
Within the span of 24 hours, we lost the NCAA tournament as well as every championship event in winter and spring college sports — including the College World Series. Not to mention postponements of the MLB, NBA and NHL seasons. The other shoe just kept on dropping.
Since then, many people have asked me what The World-Herald is going to do without sports. It’s more like what are we all going to do without sports.
Stick with us, there will still be sports — even without games. In Sunday’s paper, we launched the Still Spinnin’ series, which will chronicle the state’s rich basketball history. Some of the stories and names you’ll know, some you won’t.
Every athlete and coach has a unique story, too. From the senior in college who isn’t sure what to do with his or her final year of eligibility to the junior in high school who was hoping to flash his or her talent to college scouts to the coach who had to tell his or her team the season was canceled.
Yes, we will find stories you wouldn’t normally read if there was spring football. Or the NBA and NHL playoffs were starting. Or the MLB season was opening.
And that’s the plan. For now.
2016: Creighton players from left Toby Hegner, Tyler Clement and Kobe Paras react to a play in the first half. The Jays would lose to Rhode Island 84-72 in the first round.
1999: Members of the Creighton basketball team, including Donnie Johnson, left, Justin Haynes, No. 40, and Alan Huss, No. 34, celebrate during the closing moments of an upset win over Louisville in the first round.
1991: Bob Harstad, the 1990 Missouri Valley player of the year, goes up for a shot over Seton Hall's Anthony Avent, the 1991 MVC player of the year, with Chad Gallagher getting position for a possible rebound. The Jays would go on to lose 81-69 in the second round.
2012: The referee keeps a close eye on Alabama's Andrew Steele as he plays tight defense against Creighton's Doug McDermott.
2007: Nevada's Kyle Shiloh, right, pokes the eye of Creighton's Nate Funk while both track a loose ball in the air during the Jays' 77-71 overtime loss.
2007: Creighton's Anthony Tolliver shoots against Nevada's Denis Ikovlev.
2007: Creighton's Dane Watts throws his elbows as he protects the ball from Nevada's Dennis Ikovlev (from left), Nick Fazekas and Marcelus Kemp.
2007: Creighton's Nick Porter reacts to the Bluejays' loss to Nevada.
2005: Creighton's Anthony Tolliver reacts to a foul called on him during the Jays' 63-61 loss to West Virginia.
2005: Creighton's Johnny Mathies, center, jumps for two but is swatted by West Virginia's Johannes Herber, right.
2005: Creighton fans cheer during a timeout after the Bluejays took a 10-0 lead to open the game against West Virginia.
2005: Creighton coach Dana Altman watches from the sidelines as the Bluejays and West Virginia duke it out.
2003: Creighton's Kyle Korver loses the ball after stealing it under the Central Michigan basket. The Jays would go on to lose 79-73.
2003: CMU's J.R. Wallace, left, and Tony Bowne, on floor, chase a loose ball with CU's Kyle Korver, No. 25, and Tyler McKinney, No. 24.
2003: Creighton coach Dana Altman watches Central Michigan take the lead in the second half.
2002: Creighton's Kyle Korver, left, tries to get by Illinois' Cory Bradford in the second round of the NCAA tournament. The Jays would fall 72-60.
2002: Creighton's Larry House has layup is blocked by Illinois' Robert Archibald.
2002: Illinois coach Bill Self yells during his squad's game against Creighton.
2002: CU's Terrell Taylor kicks Cory Bradford's pass.
2002: Creighton's Terrell Taylor puts up the game-winning shot in double overtime to beat Florida 83-82 in a first-round game of the NCAA Midwest Regional.
2002: Creighton's Brody Deren, left, shoots over Florida's Udonis Haslem.
2002: Florida's Justin Hamilton, left, ties up Creighton's Joe Dabbert in the second half.
2002: Creighton's Kyle Korver celebrates after CU goes into overtime against Florida.
2001: Iowa's Jason Smith and Creighton's Kyle Korver scramble for a loose ball during the second half of the Hawkeyes' 69-56 win over the Jays.
2001: Creighton's Livan Pyfrom throws down the dunk over Iowa's Dean Oliver and Duez Henderson.
2001: Creighton seniors Ben Walker, left, and Ryan Sears leave the court after losing to Iowa.
2000: Creighton's Ben Walker, right, drives against Auburn's Scott Pohlman in the first round. The Jays would go on to fall 72-69.
2000: Creighton's Ryan Sears, left, and Justin Haynes, right, trap Auburn's Scott Pohlman.
2000: Creighton coach Dana Altman tries to get the Bluejays into position to press after they come with three-points of tying the game in the last minutes.
2000: Creighton seniors Donnie Johnson, left, and Matt West, right, watch the seconds tick away on their final game of their careers at Creighton.
1999: Creighton's Corie Brandon, right, leans around Maryland's Danny Miller, left. The Terrapins would win 75-63.
1999: Creighton coach Dana Altman signals jump ball to the officials after his players tied up Maryland.
1999: Creighton's Rodney Buford drives against Maryland's Laron Profit.
1999: Maryland's Terrell Stokes , left, and Steve Francis, right, right, box in Creighton's Ben Walker.
1999: Creighton's Ben Walker, on ground, reaches for a loose ball between Louisville defenders Cameron Murray, left, and Marques Maybin, right, during the second half.
1999: Creighton's Ryan Sears reaches out to attempt to knock the ball away from Louisville's Marques Maybin.
1999: Creighton's Doug Swenson, left, and Ryan Sears , No. 5, pressure Louisville's Tony Williams.
