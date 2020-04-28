Don Graham of Wild Horse Golf Club is the Nebraska Section PGA’s golf professional of the year.

Graham is starting his 21st year at the nationally-ranked public course at Gothenburg. Four years ago he backed the expansion of its offerings to include on-site lodging. Last year he contributed to the formation of the Wild Horse Foundation, which this year will sponsor supplies for a family fun day, defray some of the student costs for the junior golf program and establishment of scholarships for local high school golfers.

A native of Coleridge, Graham graduated from Wayne State in 1991. He was a pro at four northeast Nebraska courses before going to Wild Horse for the 2000 season.

The Nebraska PGA’s 2019 players of the year were Ryan Vermeer of Happy Hollow in Omaha, Ted DiGiacomo of Golf USA in Omaha for seniors and Justin Herron of Pacific Springs in Omaha for assistants.

Other Nebraska PGA honorees were Mike Schuchart of Wilderness Ridge in Lincoln, teacher of the year; Brad Goetsch of UNL’s PGA Golf Management Program, Horton Smith education; Greg Neujahr of Champions Run in Omaha, Bill Strausbaugh club relations; Alex Janssen of The Ridge in Sioux Center, Iowa, youth player development; Drew VanErt of Ashland Golf Club, public merchandiser of the year; Jonathan Beaver of Landsmeer in Orange City, Iowa, player development; Adam Coates of Spencer (Iowa) Golf and Country Club, private merchandiser of the year; Miracle Hill in Omaha, facility of the year; David Durham, sales representative of the year; Alphonse Peterson III of the Country Club of Lincoln, assistant professional of the year; and Chris Thomson of Wilderness Ridge, Patriot Award.

First Tee goes viral

While waiting to see whether it can offer its full programming this year, the First Tee of Omaha is employing some virtual instruction.

“With the governor's mandate and restrictions on youth sports activities we are in the process of finalizing our revised schedule for our initial session. We plan to announce it on May 15,’’ program director Jeff Porter said. “We are hopeful the balance of the summer programming schedule that begins June 16 through July 24 will move forward as scheduled.”

Porter said “Tips for Kids" is available on the firstteeomaha.org website. It has a collection of YouTube youth instruction videos and some at-home skills demonstrated by Amanda Willms of Pacific Springs, the local First Tee’s lead coach.

Starting in early May will be short messages from former Husker football player and motivational speaker Aaron Davis on the First Tee’s nine core values and nine healthy habits. Those are for parents and youths alike.

New owners

Chimney Rock Golf Course in Bayard and Prairie Hills in Pleasanton have changed ownership.

Brian and Mandi Sauer of Bayard are buying their hometown nine-hole course from the city, which listed the property for sale in January to close a budget shortfall.

Prairie Hills’ buyers are brothers Justin, Nick, Eric and Kyle Cruise of rural Pleasanton. They are shortening the course, which has been renamed The Greens at Prairie Hills, from 18 holes to 11 as to create 30 three-acre housing lots and plan to replace the clubhouse and build an event barn.

NWAGA scholarships

The Nebraska Women’s Amateur Golf Association has doubled the number of awards, from five to 10, in its Founders Scholarship program.

This year’s recipients are Anna Kassmeier of Norfolk Catholic, Chloe Herbert of Omaha Marian, Emalie Wightman of Omaha Brownell Talbot, Emily Gustafson of Holdrege, Hannah Goltl of McCook, Madeline Ketcham and Ryanna DeVries of Ogallala, Sydney Erickson of Pierce, Tiffany Carnahan of Fremont and Tory Land of Fullerton.

