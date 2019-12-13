John Waldron scored the go-ahead goal with 6:18 left, lifting Waterloo to a 5-3 USHL win over Omaha Friday night at Ralston Arena.

Tied 2-2 after two periods, the Lancers regained the lead 23 seconds into the third period as Logan Will scored his fifth goal this season.

Less than four minutes later, Waterloo tied the game for the third time, and Waldron put the Black Hawks ahead with his first goal of the season. Jacob Jeannette added an empty-netter with 28 seconds to go, his second goal of the period.

Omaha earlier got goals from Cole Kodsi and Luke Mobley. Jack Randl had two assists, giving him 17 this season.

Kyle McClellan made 24 saves for the Lancers, who have dropped three straight. The Lancers and Black Hawks play again at Ralston Arena at 7:05 p.m. Saturday. The league takes a two-week break after that.

Waterloo (17-5-1-0)........ 2 0 3—5

At Omaha (9-8-5-0)......... 1 1 1—3

First period: 1, O, Kodsi (Lautenbach), 1:49. 2, W, Haskins (Drkulec, Waldron), 4:10, PP. 3, W, Engum, 9:01.

Second period: 4, O, Mobley (Campbell, Randl), 16:12, PP.

Third period: 5, O, Will (Randl), :23. 6, W, Jeannette, 3:54. 7, W, Waldron (Scott), 13:42. 8, W, Jeannette, 19:32, EN.

Shots on goal

Waterloo 17 5 9—31

Omaha 6 21 7—34

Power plays: Waterloo 1-7, Omaha 1-5.

Penalties-minutes: Waterloo 5-10, Omaha 7-25.

Goalies: Waterloo, Gabriel Carriere (34 shots, 31 saves, 60:00). Omaha, Kyle McClellan (31 shots, 27 saves, 57:23).

Three stars: Opilka (O), Waldron (W), Randl (O).

A: 2,489.

