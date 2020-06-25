CU’s Greg McDermott was named the OSCAs’ coach of the year and his Bluejays were honored as team of the year following a Big East championship season.
Bellevue West’s comeback win over Millard North in the Class A boys basketball final was chosen as sports moment of the year and longtime sportscaster Ross Jernstrom of WOWT received the Steve Pivovar Sports Media Person of the Year award.
The awards reflect a vote of the OSCAs selection committee along with results of an online public vote that drew more than 4,800 participants.
Awards previously announced were Gene Haynes from Omaha North as the Dr. Jack Lewis Sports Person of the Year and the 2020 Omaha Sports Hall of Fame class of athletes George Andrews, Jessica Haynes, Ike Mahoney and Gene Williams and the undefeated 1960 Omaha South boys basketball team.
Josh Todd of the Omaha Sports Commission said next year’s event is to return to the Holland Performing Arts Center after plans for this year were scuttled by the coronavirus pandemic.
