Nebraska Wesleyan's Nate Schimonitz is 40 points away from being the third Prairie Wolf in school history with 2,000 career points.

 NEBRASKA WESLEYAN

Nate Schimonitz never really had a history of injuries.

The past two seasons, though, injuries hit the Nebraska Wesleyan point guard. He missed his first 10 games as a sophomore with torn cartilage and then a hamstring injury hampered him as a junior.

So Wesleyan coach Dale Wellman just wanted Schimonitz to stay healthy for his senior year and see what would happen.

The results? “The numbers are absolutely mind-blowing,” Wellman said. “Once he became healthy for a full season, the sky was the absolute limit. I thought when I recruited him four years ago, in our system, that he was the kind of guy who would compete for being the national player of the year, and that’s what he’s been able to do.”

Schimonitz is having his best season in what has been an outstanding career with the Prairie Wolves. The 6-foot-4 Creighton Prep graduate leads Wesleyan, 22-3 and ranked 10th in NCAA Division III, in scoring (25.8), assists (5.7) and steals (1.9), and his shooting percentages from the field (57.4) and foul line (82.2) are easily the best of his four seasons.

“He scores so much, but he’s so efficient with it,” Wellman said. “He doesn’t force it. He’s not a volume shooter. And he’s also able to find the right guys. ... He sees openings that the average player doesn’t see.”

Schimonitz’s name is all over Wesleyan’s career leaders list. He needs 40 points to become the third Wesleyan player to reach 2,000 — the only ones in front of him are Dana Janssen (2,333) and Jay Spearman (2,168). Schimonitz also is third in career field goals made (733), fifth in steals (146), sixth in assists (480) and seventh in 3-pointers (159).

He’s been part of some of the most successful teams in Wesleyan history. The team is 79-8 over the past three years and won its first national title in 2018.

Wesleyan graduated All-Americans Ryan Garver (the school’s career steals leader) and Cooper Cook (career blocks leader) from last season.

“I knew I’d have a little bigger role scoring (this year), but on our team and in our offense, it’s hard to be inefficient,” Schimonitz said. “If you’re taking bad shots, you’re going to stick out on a team like this.”

The Prairie Wolves are second in D-III in field-goal percentage, shooting 51.9% as a team. They have five players who score at least 9.6 points, and the team averages 87.9 points per game.

Wellman said Schimonitz has always been aggressive in getting to the basket on drives, but his midrange and long-range shooting has gotten better throughout his time at Wesleyan.

“Shooting the ball and shooting it more confidently is something I’ve gotten better at,” he said.

The Prairie Wolves, experienced with seven seniors, eye another deep postseason run. They will host the American Rivers Conference tournament semifinals on Thursday and look to advance to Saturday’s final. The national tournament follows that and Wesleyan hopes to host early-round games again.

“We know how big every game is from here on,” Schimonitz said.

In other Midlands notes:

>> The GPAC basketball tournaments begin Wednesday with quarterfinals at home sites. Semifinals will be Saturday, and finals will be March 3 at the sites of the highest remaining seeds.

While Concordia and Hastings are the women’s top two seeds, their men’s teams also are in the field. Concordia’s men rallied from 18 points down Saturday to win in overtime and clinch the fourth seed. Hastings upset No. 9 Dakota Wesleyan to secure the eighth seed. Hastings’ Bart Hiscock posted his 11th double-double of the season in that win, finishing with 14 points and 15 rebounds. With 1,881 career points, the senior from Bennington moved into sixth place on Hastings’ all-time scoring list and needs three points to reach the fifth spot.

>> UNK returned to the NCAA Division II women’s basketball poll this week at No. 24. The Lopers are 25-3 with two regular-season games left. UNK’s record for wins in a season is 28.

>> The Doane men and Concordia women won team titles at the GPAC indoor track championship Saturday. Doane finished four points ahead of Dordt for the men’s title, while Concordia’s women amassed 193 points to better runner-up Doane’s 113.5 points. Concordia’s Rachel Battershell was named the meet’s most outstanding women’s athlete as she won the 60-meter hurdles and the 400 and ran the anchor leg on the 1,600 relay that broke a meet record. The NAIA indoor championships start March 5 in Brookings, South Dakota.

>> Also Saturday, Concordia won the GPAC wrestling title as the Bulldogs had three individual champions — Mario Ybarra (125 pounds), Gabe Crawford (157) and heavyweight Tanner Farmer.

>> UNK will host the 10-team Super Region VI wrestling meet on Saturday. Five of the teams are nationally ranked, with the Lopers the highest at No. 6.

