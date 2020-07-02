NEBRASKA CITY — Carson Schaake had played in a PGA Tour event, but not in Omaha’s Pinnacle Bank Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour.

He’ll be at Indian Creek later this month.

By shooting 10-under 134 Thursday at ArborLinks, the Omaha Creighton Prep and Iowa graduate won the closed qualifier for the PBC, which starts July 30.

While in college, he received an exemption to the 2015 John Deere Classic on the PGA Tour.

“I'm used to all the stuff that's going to be going on. I'm ready to go,’’ Schaake said. “I have a bunch of friends out there on the Korn Ferry, some really good buddies. So it'll be nice to text them coming up here and see if we can maybe get a practice round and get some games in before the tournament.”

Schaake’s rounds were 66 and 68 while playing with Happy Hollow director of instruction Ryan Vermeer, who was given an exemption this week to the U.S. Open in September. Vermeer and new Nebraska amateur match play champion Luke Kluver, the Kansas sophomore from Norfolk, tied for second at 7-under, three back.

“He was going to win today, no doubt about it,’’ said Vermeer, who won a playoff with Kluver to be first alternate. “There wasn’t anything holding him back. When he found himself in trouble, he made two fantastic up-and-downs in the afternoon to keep it going.”

Schaake made 13 birdies against only three bogeys.

“Ryan and I fed off each other all day,’’ he said. “The last 18 holes, on the back nine there I had a couple errant tee shots, which led to some tricky up-and-downs that were huge for my round. That's kind of what kept me together, and I knew 15 is a tough tee shot for me and I was able to have a little flip wedge into there.”

Thursday was his first competitive round since before the coronavirus pandemic began in March and he was still living in Arizona. Back home, he and younger brother Alex — who will be returning to Iowa for his senior year as the reigning Big Ten golfer of the year — have been competing against each other at Champions Run, Indian Creek and elsewhere.

Wednesday night, Carson said, he couldn’t sleep. Not from nerves, but from the excitement of a round of golf that had meaning.

“I didn’t want to sleep. I wanted to tee it up.”

Carson Schaake, Omaha/66-68—134

Ryan Vermeer, Omaha/66-71--137

Luke Kluver, Norfolk/71-66--137

Nate Vontz, Lincoln/69-70--139

Jay Cottam, Kearney/71-69--140

Justin Herron, Omaha/70-70--140

Alex Schaake, Omaha/72-68--140

Michael Colgate, Sarasota, Fla./71-71--142

Noah Hofman, McCook/69-76--145

Caleb Badura, Aurora/76-69--145

Kevin Stanek, Bellevue/74-73--147

Shane Zywiec, Seward/70-77--147

Matthew Schaefer, Fordyce/75-72--147

Raul Cortes, Omaha/73-74--147

Judd Cornell, Omaha/72-76--148

Rylee Reinertson, Gibbon/80-68--148

Josh Bartels, Lincoln/76-72--148

Jay Moore, Lincoln/73-76--149

AJ Zillig, La Vista/76-74--150

Luke Gutschewski, Omaha/75-75--150

Seth Porter, Gretna/77-74--151

Jace Guthmiller, Omaha/72-79--151

Reed Malleck, York/81-72--153

Chris Wiemers, Omaha/74-82--156

Josh Wilson, Papillion/78-80--158

Grant Jabenis, Omaha/77-84--161

Logan Wirth, Kearney/81-81--162

Konnor Oltman, Omaha/80-83--163

Tanner Owen, Lincoln/83-80--163

Geoff Oliphant, Omaha/78-87--165

Kurt Farmer, Omaha/85-83--168

Mike Faulkner Jr., Omaha/93--104--197

Photos: Round 2 of the Pinnacle Bank Championship

1 of 33

stu.pospisil@owh.com, 402-444-1041,

twitter.com/stuOWH

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

