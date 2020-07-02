By shooting 10-under 134 Thursday at ArborLinks, the Omaha Creighton Prep and Iowa graduate won the closed qualifier for the PBC, which starts July 30.
While in college, he received an exemption to the 2015 John Deere Classic on the PGA Tour.
“I'm used to all the stuff that's going to be going on. I'm ready to go,’’ Schaake said. “I have a bunch of friends out there on the Korn Ferry, some really good buddies. So it'll be nice to text them coming up here and see if we can maybe get a practice round and get some games in before the tournament.”
Schaake’s rounds were 66 and 68 while playing with Happy Hollow director of instruction Ryan Vermeer, who was given an exemption this week to the U.S. Open in September. Vermeer and new Nebraska amateur match play champion Luke Kluver, the Kansas sophomore from Norfolk, tied for second at 7-under, three back.
“He was going to win today, no doubt about it,’’ said Vermeer, who won a playoff with Kluver to be first alternate. “There wasn’t anything holding him back. When he found himself in trouble, he made two fantastic up-and-downs in the afternoon to keep it going.”
Schaake made 13 birdies against only three bogeys.
“Ryan and I fed off each other all day,’’ he said. “The last 18 holes, on the back nine there I had a couple errant tee shots, which led to some tricky up-and-downs that were huge for my round. That's kind of what kept me together, and I knew 15 is a tough tee shot for me and I was able to have a little flip wedge into there.”
Thursday was his first competitive round since before the coronavirus pandemic began in March and he was still living in Arizona. Back home, he and younger brother Alex — who will be returning to Iowa for his senior year as the reigning Big Ten golfer of the year — have been competing against each other at Champions Run, Indian Creek and elsewhere.
Wednesday night, Carson said, he couldn’t sleep. Not from nerves, but from the excitement of a round of golf that had meaning.
