Tyler Dougherty.JPG

Northwest Missouri State's Tyler Dougherty. (School provided the photo)

Tyler Dougherty had an ominous feeling.

And with about 30 minutes left in Northwest Missouri State’s practice March 12, the team found out. The NCAA Division II defending champions were two days away from hosting a basketball regional when the season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I kind of anticipated that happening, I just didn’t want it to,” the Papillion-La Vista graduate said. “At that point, our season was starting again. We had weeks and weeks (of postseason play) left usually. So you’re not even mentally close to being done with it.”

Since then, Dougherty has come to terms with his college career ending despite the Bearcats finishing on a 23-game winning streak. Sunday would have been DII’s national title game.

“When something like that happens so suddenly, it puts it in perspective how important the time has been at Northwest,” the forward said.

It also brought to an end the family’s seven-year association with the program.

Brett, who is two years older than Tyler, was the first Dougherty to play for the Bearcats. Brett, a 6-foot-7 forward like his brother, headed to Northwest in 2013 and started 101 games in his career, averaging 7.2 points. Tyler played 108 career games, moving into the starting lineup this year, when he averaged 4.9 points and 4.1 rebounds.

After playing together at Papio, Brett and Tyler got to be teammates at Northwest. They practiced against each other and celebrated together when the Bearcats won their first national title in 2017.

Brett, in his second year as a physical therapy graduate student at UNMC, still attended a number of Northwest games the past two years while their parents traveled to games home and away.

“It for sure will be weird to not have someone on the team (next season), but it was an awesome experience,” Brett said. “I really enjoyed my team, but also seeing some of those younger guys step up to be successful.”

Few programs in the country, no matter the level, have been more successful than Northwest.

The Bearcats were 69-1 the past two years, including an undefeated season in 2019. They went 183-19 the past seven years with the Doughertys. Northwest’s 131-6 record since 2017 is the best four-year span in DII history.

Both Doughertys said the program’s success starts at the top.

“It all boils down to Coach (Ben) McCollum,” said Tyler, who is on track to graduate in May. “He always said his emphasis was to get as many good people into the program as he could, whether that be a manager or an assistant coach or a player. His attention to detail is ridiculous, and he’s the most humble guy.

“When you have a guy like that at the top of the program, it sets a precedent for what you’re supposed to do. Every player who has gone through there has been unselfish, and you’re forced to be that way and then they’re better for it.”

Tyler added that he got a firsthand look at how culture is built and maintained within a program. Brett remembers coming home his first couple of years in college and telling Tyler how good the culture was.

“Not only are they extremely smart coaches, but they know all the little things it takes to win. They never settle for being just good enough,” Brett said.

This year’s three seniors for Northwest combined for 44 starts, which means the Bearcats should be one of DII’s top contenders next season, too.

Junior Ryan Hawkins, from Atlantic, Iowa, averaged 22.7 points and 7.4 rebounds, while Lincoln East grad Wes Dreamer averaged 6.5 points as a freshman.

In other Midlands notes:

» Chadron State sprinter Brodie Roden was named the RMAC male indoor track athlete of the year. Roden set the conference meet record with a 47.93 in the 400 meters. He also won the 200 (21.81).

» Kyle Hunt is Nebraska Wesleyan’s interim coach for men’s and women’s swimming. Hunt, who has more than 25 years of coaching experience, takes over for Greg Fleming, who retired in March. Fleming had been the program’s only coach since it was started in 2013.

