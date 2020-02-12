The Concordia women held Hastings to a season-low point total as the Bulldogs, ranked third in NAIA Division II, earned a 53-46 win over the No. 2 Broncos on Wednesday night in Seward.

It was the first loss this season for Hastings, which defeated Concordia 66-59 in Hastings on Jan. 8. On Wednesday, Hastings shot just 21.3% from the field as it scored fewer than 65 points for the first time this season.

Concordia used a 9-0 run in the first quarter to take a 15-5 lead and stayed in front the rest of the way.

Concordia was led by Millard West graduate Philly Lammers with 19 points and 11 rebounds, including eight points and four rebounds in the fourth quarter. Grace Barry added 17 points, eight assists and five boards. Emma Grenfell was the lone Bronco in double figures, with 12 points.​

Both teams are 18-1 in GPAC play with three games remaining.​

