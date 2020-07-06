20200706_spo_minors (web)

Left-hander Jason Munsch is thought to be the first Concordia player to sign a MLB contract since the 1950s.

First, the coronavirus cut short Jason Munsch’s scorching start to his senior season at Concordia. Then, the Major League Baseball draft was sliced from 40 rounds to five due to the pandemic.

That meant the left-hander’s hopes off being selected were curbed, too, but the pitcher still anticipated a call.

Munsch said a scout from the Milwaukee Brewers told him before the draft to expect a call on the Sunday following the event, which was the first day free agents could sign.

“Sure enough, I got a call right at 8 o’clock and they gave me an offer,” Munsch said. “I thought about it for a couple of hours then I accepted it.”

That was three weeks ago, and last week MLB announced the cancellation of the minor league season. Another coronavirus-related cut.

Munsch, who is thought to be the first Concordia player since the 1950s to sign a major league contract, wasn’t surprised with that announcement.

“(For me), I don’t think it’s a terrible thing,” Munsch said Thursday. “It will give me more time to train before I start throwing professionally.”

The Californian got scouts’ attention this spring before the NAIA season was canceled. In four starts, he struck out 59 and didn’t allow an earned run in 26 innings. That included a seven-inning, 16-strikeout no-hitter in his final collegiate start.

Munsch left the Bulldogs with school records for career strikeouts (281), ERA (2.78) and strikeouts in a game (20). He had an option to return to play a full senior season but said he was ready to move on to the next level.

“If I went back for another year, yeah, I would have been better, but I would have been older,” Munsch said. “(Pro) baseball is a sport you need to get in when you’re young, get as much experience as you can.”

Munsch now waits for that time to start.

For now, Munsch is living in an apartment in Lincoln and keeps sharp by throwing to former teammates. He expects his pro career to begin around September with the Arizona Fall League.

