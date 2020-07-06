First, the coronavirus cut short Jason Munsch’s scorching start to his senior season at Concordia. Then, the Major League Baseball draft was sliced from 40 rounds to five due to the pandemic.
That meant the left-hander’s hopes off being selected were curbed, too, but the pitcher still anticipated a call.
Munsch said a scout from the Milwaukee Brewers told him before the draft to expect a call on the Sunday following the event, which was the first day free agents could sign.
“Sure enough, I got a call right at 8 o’clock and they gave me an offer,” Munsch said. “I thought about it for a couple of hours then I accepted it.”
That was three weeks ago, and last week MLB announced the cancellation of the minor league season. Another coronavirus-related cut.
Munsch, who is thought to be the first Concordia player since the 1950s to sign a major league contract, wasn’t surprised with that announcement.
“(For me), I don’t think it’s a terrible thing,” Munsch said Thursday. “It will give me more time to train before I start throwing professionally.”
The Californian got scouts’ attention this spring before the NAIA season was canceled. In four starts, he struck out 59 and didn’t allow an earned run in 26 innings. That included a seven-inning, 16-strikeout no-hitter in his final collegiate start.
Munsch left the Bulldogs with school records for career strikeouts (281), ERA (2.78) and strikeouts in a game (20). He had an option to return to play a full senior season but said he was ready to move on to the next level.
“If I went back for another year, yeah, I would have been better, but I would have been older,” Munsch said. “(Pro) baseball is a sport you need to get in when you’re young, get as much experience as you can.”
Munsch now waits for that time to start.
For now, Munsch is living in an apartment in Lincoln and keeps sharp by throwing to former teammates. He expects his pro career to begin around September with the Arizona Fall League.
MLB No. 1 overall draft picks since 2000
2019: Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles
2019: Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles
Catcher, Oregon State
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
2018: Casey Mize, Detroit Tigers
2018: Casey Mize, Detroit Tigers
Pitcher, Auburn
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2017: Royce Lewis, Minnesota Twins
2017: Royce Lewis, Minnesota Twins
Shortstop, JSerra Catholic High School (San Juan Capistrano, California)
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2016: Mickey Moniak, Philadelphia Phillies
2016: Mickey Moniak, Philadelphia Phillies
Outfielder, La Costa Canyon High School (Carlsbad, California)
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2015: Dansby Swanson, Arizona Diamondbacks
2015: Dansby Swanson, Arizona Diamondbacks
Shortstop, Vanderbilt
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014: Brady Aiken, Houston Astros
2014: Brady Aiken, Houston Astros
Pitcher, Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, California)
USA BASEBALL
2013: Mark Appel, Houston Astros
2013: Mark Appel, Houston Astros
Pitcher, Stanford
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2012: Carlos Correa, Houston Astros
2012: Carlos Correa, Houston Astros
Shortstop, Puerto Rico Baseball Academy and High School
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2011: Gerrit Cole, Pittsburgh Pirates
2011: Gerrit Cole, Pittsburgh Pirates
Pitcher, UCLA
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2010: Bryce Harper, Washington Nationals
2010: Bryce Harper, Washington Nationals
Outfielder/catcher, College of Southern Nevada
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2009: Stephen Strasburg, Washington Nationals
2009: Stephen Strasburg, Washington Nationals
Pitcher, San Diego State
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2008: Tim Beckham, Tampa Bay Rays
2008: Tim Beckham, Tampa Bay Rays
Shortstop, Griffin High School (Griffin, Georgia)
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2007: David Price, Vanderbilt
2007: David Price, Vanderbilt
Pitcher, Vanderbilt
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2006: Luke Hochevar, Kansas City Royals
2006: Luke Hochevar, Kansas City Royals
Pitcher, Fort Worth Cats
KILEY CRUSE/THE WORLD-HERALD
2005: Justin Upton, Arizona Diamondbacks
2005: Justin Upton, Arizona Diamondbacks
Shortstop, Great Bridge High School (Chesapeake, Virginia)
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2004: Matt Bush, San Diego Padres
2004: Matt Bush, San Diego Padres
Shortstop, Mission Bay Senior High School (San Diego, California)
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2003: Delmon Young, Tampa Bay Rays
2003: Delmon Young, Tampa Bay Rays
Outfielder, Adolfo Camarillo High School (Camarillo, California)
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2002: Bryan Bullington, Pittsburgh Pirates
2002: Bryan Bullington, Pittsburgh Pirates
Pitcher, Ball State
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2001: Joe Mauer, Minnesota Twins
2001: Joe Mauer, Minnesota Twins
Catcher, Cretin-Derham Hall High School (St. Paul, Minnesota)
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2000: Adrian Gonzalez, Florida Marlins
2000: Adrian Gonzalez, Florida Marlins
First baseman, Eastlake High School (Chula Vista, California)
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.