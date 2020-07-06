Ryan Vermeer

Ryan Vermeer is set to play in two of the three majors in men’s golf still scheduled for this year. He’ll be in his fourth consecutive PGA Championship. 

 RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Ryan Vermeer’s emotions rebounded last Tuesday, when he learned he will be playing in his first U.S. Open.

The day before, the PGA of America announced its PGA Professional Championship — Vermeer won it in 2018 — wouldn’t be played this year due to the coronavirus pandemic’s flareup in Austin, Texas.

“I was disappointed for myself, disappointed for everybody else that our tournament got canceled,” said Vermeer, the director of instruction at Happy Hollow Club. “I feel really bad for Ted DiGiacomo (from Golf Galaxy in Omaha). The guy qualifies for the first time ever, sits through all this year and comes to find out the tournament gets canceled.

“I really felt bad for a lot of people and then my spirits got lifted pretty quickly.”

This means Vermeer will play in two of the three majors still scheduled for this year. He’ll also play in his fourth consecutive PGA Championship. He made the cut last year at Bethpage Black in New York. This year’s tournament at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco starts Aug. 6.

This year’s U.S. Open — Sept. 17 through 20 at Winged Foot in Mamaroneck, New York — is an all-exempt tournament due to the pandemic. There will be no prechampionship qualifying, which consists of local and regional stages.

Among the exemption categories were the top three on the PGA of America points list for club professionals. Vermeer has led the standings the past two years.

Vermeer said he was hearing Monday that he might be getting an exemption but got the official word from Happy Hollow club manager Dave Schneider on Tuesday.

“I talked to Dave Monday and he couldn’t tell me a whole lot, but he kind of gave me the idea that it was the direction they thought it might go,” he said. “Tuesday morning, he called me right before we started junior golf and gave me the good news.

“I knew that for a long time the top 20 from last year (the PGA Professional Championship) would get into the PGA, but the U.S. Open now is just total icing on the cake.”

It will be the second USGA event for Vermeer, 42. While in college at Kansas, he played in the 1999 U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach and advanced to match play.

Vermeer won seven events as a Jayhawk and was on All-America teams in 1999 and 2000 before turning pro. He played the now-Korn Ferry Tour in 2001.

For this year’s Pinnacle Bank Championship at Indian Creek, which starts July 29, Vermeer is the first alternate from the PBC’s qualifier last week for pros and amateurs with Nebraska ties. Vermeer said he’ll try to Monday qualify for the PBC, which is the week before the PGA.

The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes

The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.

1 of 106