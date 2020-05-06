The event organizer whose company runs a major youth baseball tournament in Omaha doesn’t want to pull the plug on a tradition that’s consumed his summers for the last two decades.
And if Keri King allows himself to indulge in thought for a moment, he certainly can envision a scenario where a modified version of the annual SlumpBuster tournament does end up taking place.
Social distancing in the stands, with limited attendance and empty dugouts. Event workers wearing face masks — umpires, too. No high-fives and no team huddles.
King, the CEO of Triple Crown Sports, has been discussing every thinkable possibility with his staff for weeks.
After all, SlumpBuster is one of their bellwether events — and it's been a summer staple in Omaha and Council Bluffs since 1993, with an estimated annual economic impact of $9.7 million. King said this year’s SlumpBuster was set to include more than 600 teams from all over the country.
Then the coronavirus pandemic hit. And the College World Series got canceled.
So all of the local youth baseball tournaments — SlumpBuster is one of several held here in June in conjunction with the CWS — are now left, quite precariously, to play the waiting game.
“There’s no right answer today,” King said in a recent interview with The World-Herald. “You’re just trying the best you can to find out new information and do the best thing you can think of with it, whatever that next right thing is.”
Sanctioned sports aren’t allowed in Iowa or Nebraska as part of the states’ preventative measures to slow the potential spread of coronavirus. Unless there’s a policy change, the ballfields that SlumpBuster would use in Council Bluffs and Carter Lake currently aren’t permitted to host a tournament-like event until at least June 1.
“We’re following recommendations from the governor of Iowa,” said Dan Krawczyk, Carter Lakes parks and recreations director.
But event planners still want to be prepared in case there’s some semblance of an all-clear.
SlumpBuster has nearly 100 teams (mostly within the region) scheduled to participate in a scaled-down version of the annual event, King said.
The Battle of Omaha tournament website still indicates its event will happen. It had 48 teams last year.
New Westside baseball coach Otis Seals is still working to organize the Locker Room CWS tournament, a legion event that has recently brought in out-of-state squads from the Midwest and the East Coast.
The Locker Room tournament typically has five host sites across the city, but Seals may soon have to eliminate a couple ballfields from the schedule. That means high school programs will miss out on hundreds of dollars in concession revenue and field rental fees.
And even amid all his planning, Seals still is not sure what to tell coaches when they inquire about the tournament’s status.
“I had a guy email me (last week) from South Sioux City, asking if we were still planning on having this tournament,” Seals said. “I said, yeah, we’re going to try. But at the same time, you just don’t know.”
King is hopeful, though.
At this point, that’s really the only perspective you can bring, he said, particularly as you're routinely facing those difficult budgeting brainstorms or those pragmatic board meetings.
TripleCrown just recently announced its association with the PLAY Sports Coalition, a collection of youth sports organizations that’s aiming to raise awareness for its periled industry. In a letter to Congress, the coalition asked for a stabilization fund to cover the estimated $8.5 billion in losses related to coronavirus restrictions.
The ripple effects of the sports shutdown are going to be felt for months, according to King.
And not just for companies like his. He's thinking about coaches, and concession stand workers, and umpires, and hotel employees.
"It’s a tough situation," King said.
But seeing kids having fun on the diamonds in Omaha – as is the tradition in June – would be an encouraging first step.
“There’s a silver lining scenario here that I think will show the resiliency and importance of youth sports,” he said. “But everyone’s kind of in a wait-and-see mode."
