Among the ways fans can display their devotion to the Chiefs are Patrick Mahomes-themed socks at Scheels in Omaha.
A Patrick Mahomes jersey, with a Super Bowl patch, was on display at Scheels in Omaha.
Super Bowl-themed Chiefs hats were on display this week at Scheels in Omaha.
Kansas City fans have the chance to gear up for the big game for the first time since 1970.
AFC championship shirts cover a shelf at Scheels in Omaha.
Chiefs gear is popular at Scheels in Omaha.
Super Bowl-themed beanies were on display this week at Scheels in Omaha.
A newly arrived Super Bowl hoodie with Chiefs and 49ers helmets hangs from a rack at Scheels in Omaha.
Thomas Wisdom choked up when the Kansas City Chiefs earned a spot in the upcoming Super Bowl.
Wisdom was 6 years old the last time KC played in the big game. That was 50 years ago. Now he's a Scheels employee in Omaha, and this week he has helped oversee his store's Super Bowl gear.
“It’s gonna be a magical Sunday,” he said this week while showing off some of the stuff in the Village Pointe store. “It’s gonna be a madhouse when — when — the Chiefs win.”
You wish you could feel Wisdom’s joy. As a Denver Broncos fan for close to 60 years, you find there is no game in which you would root for the Chiefs unless Moscow were to get an NFL franchise.
There are too many memories of agonizing Chiefs-Broncos games. There are too many experiences in Arrowhead Stadium watching games with yokels doing their tomahawk chopping. “O-o-O-o-o-o . . . O-o-O-o-o-o,” they go. Bozos.
Back to Wisdom and, whoopee-yay, the Chiefs being back in the Super Bowl, against the San Francisco 49ers. The World-Herald’s photo-video editor, Z Long, grew up in Ellinwood, Kansas, and suddenly Z's all in with the Chiefs. Z goes to Scheels to look at their stuff and intends to shoot a lovely video. An editor assigns you to chronicle Z's visit because you are known for your neutrality, objectivity and fairness.
“Remember,” the editor told you, “our readers expect neutrality, objectivity and fairness.”
“Oh,” you said, “most assuredly.” ("Gawd," you thought, "the disgusting Chiefs made it to the Super Bowl.")
Z is a loquacious individual with abundant enthusiasm for whatever Z’s doing or thinking about. “Well, I grew up in Chiefs country,” Z said. “All of us liked to impersonate Christian Okoye, the Nigerian Nightmare.” Today, Z's wearing a black scarf that resembles the one quarterback Patrick Mahomes sometimes wears on his head during games.
Z and Wisdom hit it off swimmingly. They mention Mahomes, of course, and old guys from past Chiefs teams. You chronicle away in your notepad.
"The game doesn't start 'til 5:30, so you've got all day to prep yourself," Wisdom tells Z. "You can layer these beads all day long." By now Z has put on a red Chiefs chain.
Scheels doesn't share sales information, holding it as close as the Chiefs' playbook for Sunday. What we learned early this week is that the Village Pointe Scheels has received about a dozen shipments of Super Bowl attire and items. And Chiefs gear sells well in Omaha because KC is less than three hours south of Omaha.
If the Chiefs win Sunday night, Scheels reps will immediately acquire fresh Super Bowl champ goods in KC and bring it back. If the 49ers win, it will take a bit longer to get championship items.
There's an old guy (exactly my age) named Brian Wiebelhaus with a Chiefs hat on, looking at Chiefs stuff. He used to have season tickets, he says, and already owns Mahomes and Sammy Watkins jerseys that he displays in his restaurant-bowling alley in Crofton, Nebraska. And a Mahomes-signed football. "And the rest is Nebraska Cornhuskers," he says of his memorabilia.
The Chiefs and Broncos grew up together in the 1960s in the upstart American Football League. They should have a sort of kinship. But there are too many years of slights and indignities. You'd listen with your dad to games on KOA radio in Denver. The Broncos reeked back then. Your dad would pound the table and cuss. You would throw things and cry.
One time in the 1960s, Chiefs coach Hank Stram had his team carry out an onside kick (and succeeded in recovering it) in a game against the Broncos that the Chiefs won 56-10. For those who don't follow football, trying an onside kick when you're blowing out the other guys is bad form. Old Broncos fans remember these things.
Z is 38 and doesn't know the history of the Broncos' many virtues and the Chiefs' scandalous mean-spiritedness. It comes back to Z's little hometown of Ellinwood. Out there, Z alleges, is a whole collection of long-suffering Chiefs fans.
"This is more of a tribute to all of my friends who I grew up around," Z says sentimentally of the video he's making.
You fear Wisdom might tear up again.
New England Patriots' Rex Burkhead (34) avoids a tackle by Los Angeles Rams' Marcus Peters (22) and Nickell Robey-Coleman (23), during the second half of the 2019 Super Bowl game in Atlanta. The contest was Burkhead's second Super Bowl appearance and first championship win.
Los Angeles Rams' Ndamukong Suh is seen against the New England Patriots during the 2019 Super Bowl in Atlanta. The Patriots defeated the Rams 13-3. Suh played for Nebraska from 2005-2009 before being the second overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions. Suh also played for the Miami Dolphins (2015-2017) and currently plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
New England Patriots' James White catches a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles' Nate Gerry (47) during the second half of an NFL game on Nov. 17 in Philadelphia. Gerry played for the Huskers from 2013-2016 and was drafted by the Eagles in 2017. His first year in the NFL saw the Eagles beat the Patriots 41-33 in the 2018 Super Bowl game in Minneapolis.
New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead (34), runs during the first half of the 2018 Super Bowl game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Minneapolis. The Eagles defeated the Patriots 41-33. Burkhead played for Nebraska from 2009-2012 and was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2013 NFL Draft. In 2017, he signed with the Patriots.
New England Patriots' Vincent Valentine is seen against the Atlanta Falcons in the 2017 Super Bowl game in Houston, Texas. The Patriots beat the Falcons 34-28. Valentine played for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for three seasons before forgoing his final season to enter the NFL Draft where he was picked up by the Patriots in 2016.
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr., is pushed out of bounds by Baltimore Ravens punter Sam Koch (4) on his way to a first down in the third quarter of the 2013 Super Bowl game in New Orleans. The Ravens defeated the 49ers 34-31. Koch played for the Huskers from 2002-2005 and was selected by the Ravens in the 2006 NFL Draft.
New York Giants safety Kenny Phillips (21) and Prince Amukamara (20) celebrate after the final play of the 2012 Super Bowl game against the New England Patriots in Indianapolis. The Giants beat the Patriots 21-17. Amukamara played for the Huskers from 2007-2010 and was selected by the Giants in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft.
Green Bay Packers' Brandon Jackson runs up field during the second half of the 2011 Super Bowl game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Arlington, Texas. The Packers beat the Steelers 25-31. Jackson played at Nebraska from 2004-2006. He was picked by the Packers in the second round of the 2007 NFL Draft.
New Orleans Saints safety Chris Reis recovers an onside kick during the second half of the 2010 Super Bowl game in Miami. Teammate Roman Harper and Indianapolis Colts linebacker Cody Glenn (52) dive in. The Saints defeated the Colts 31-17. Glenn played for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln from 2005-2008 and was drafted by the Washington Redskins in the 2009 NFL Draft.
New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Carl Nicks stretches during football practice before the 2010 Super Bowl game against the Indianapolis Colts. The Saints beat the Colts 31-17. Nicks played for Nebraska from 2006-2007 before being drafted by the Saints in the 2008 NFL Draft. He also played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Indianapolis Colts running back Joseph Addai is tackled by New Orleans Saints linebacker Scott Shanle (58) after gaining extra yardage on a pass reception during the first half of the 2010 Super Bowl game in Miami. Shanle played for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln from 1998-2002. He was selected by the St. Louis Rams in the 2003 NFL Draft before playing for the Dallas Cowboys and the Saints.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
