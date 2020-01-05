Chase Bradley scored with 1:32 remaining in overtime as Omaha overcame a late two-goal deficit for a 4-3 win over Lincoln on Sunday.

After an errant Lincoln centering pass ricocheted off the half wall, Luke Mobley corraled the puck and led a 3-on-2 rush. Mobley fired a pass across the ice to Bradley at the right circle, and Bradley wristed a shot past the glove of Lincoln goalie Jacob Mucitelli to give the Lancers (14-9-5-0) their season-high fifth straight win and a weekend sweep over the Stars (13-12-1-2).

The Lancers trailed 3-1 with four minutes left in regulation but scored two goals in a 21-second span to force overtime.

Jack Jensen scored on a tip-in with 3:59 remaining, and Nolan Renwick tied the score with 3:38 left.

The Lancers also shut Lincoln down late in the game, holding the Stars to a combined four shots in the third period and overtime. Omaha goalies Jakub Dobes and Kyle McClellan and combined for 17 saves.

The Lancers will begin a two-game home series with Fargo on Friday.

Lincoln (13-12-1-2)........ 2 1 0 0—3

At Omaha (14-9-5-0)...... 0 1 2 1—4

First period: 1, L, Barbolini (Norris), 1:48. 2, L, Smith (Urdahl, Michaels), 18:01.

Second period: 3, O, Mitton (Hilsendager, Plucinski), 5:51 (pp). 4, L, Michaels (unassisted), 9:19.

Third period: 5, O, Jensen (Nienhuis, Campbell), 16:01 (pp). 6, Renwick (Berger), 16:22.

Overtime: 7, O, Bradley (Mobley), 3:28.

Shots on goal

Lincoln 10 4                 3 1—18

Omaha 9  7 10 1—31

Power plays: Lincoln 0-2 Omaha 2-6.

Penalties-minutes: Lincoln 7-22, Omaha 2-4,

Goalies: Lincoln, Mucitelli (31 shots, 27 saves, 63:28). Omaha, Dobes (13 shots, 10 saves, 29:37). McClellan, (5 shots, 5 saves), 31:23.

Three stars: Bradley (O), Renwick (O), Michaels (L),

A: 3,261

