Chase Bradley scored with 1:32 remaining in overtime as Omaha overcame a late two-goal deficit for a 4-3 win over Lincoln on Sunday.
After an errant Lincoln centering pass ricocheted off the half wall, Luke Mobley corraled the puck and led a 3-on-2 rush. Mobley fired a pass across the ice to Bradley at the right circle, and Bradley wristed a shot past the glove of Lincoln goalie Jacob Mucitelli to give the Lancers (14-9-5-0) their season-high fifth straight win and a weekend sweep over the Stars (13-12-1-2).
The Lancers trailed 3-1 with four minutes left in regulation but scored two goals in a 21-second span to force overtime.
Jack Jensen scored on a tip-in with 3:59 remaining, and Nolan Renwick tied the score with 3:38 left.
The Lancers also shut Lincoln down late in the game, holding the Stars to a combined four shots in the third period and overtime. Omaha goalies Jakub Dobes and Kyle McClellan and combined for 17 saves.
The Lancers will begin a two-game home series with Fargo on Friday.
Three stars: Bradley (O), Renwick (O), Michaels (L),
A: 3,261
1 of 23
Omaha Knights: A minor league hockey team that existed from 1939-51 and 1959-75, playing its games in the Ak-Sar-Ben Arena. The most famous former Knight? Hockey legend Gordie Howe, pictured above, who played in Omaha as a teenager.
Omaha Omahawks: The Professional Basketball League of America launched in 1947 amidst a growth of popularity in the sport following World War II. The Omahawks never caught on, though, drawing fewer than 600 fans to its home opener. The league abruptly folded after just six games, reportedly losing $600,000 — more than $6.8 million in today's money — in less than a month.
Omaha Cardinals: After the Western League was reborn following World War II, the St. Louis Cardinals placed a farm league in Omaha from 1947-59. Hall of Famer and Omaha native Bob Gibson, pictured above, came up through his hometown on his way to the majors.
Kansas City-Omaha Kings: When the NBA's Cincinnati Royals moved away in 1972, the franchise opted to divide its home games between Kansas City and Omaha. Games in Omaha were played at the Civic Auditorium until 1975, when the Kings abandoned the Omaha market.
Nebraska Wranglers: The Wranglers won the Women's Professional Basketball League championship in 1981, the only year it existed. However, the league folded after that season with players accusing the Wrangler organization of owing them money.
River City Raiders: A semi-professional member of the Mid-America Football League played its first — and only — season in 1987 and reached the championship game. But three days later, owner Gordie Zealand announced the team was folding, citing low attendance, teamwide insubordination and rampant marijuana use.
Omaha Racers: The Rochester Flyers of the Continental Basketball Association moved to Omaha in 1989. The Racers won a CBA title in 1993 but owner Steve Idelman, pictured above, decided to cease operations four years later. It was reported at the time that the Racers lost $500,000 a year during the seven years Idelman owned the team.
Nebraska Express: A member of the Women's World Basketball Association, the Express originally planned to start play in Omaha in 1992, but when an exhibition in Civic Auditorium sold only four tickets, organizers scrapped plans and relocated to Beatrice for its first season the next year. The Express used the Beatrice City Auditorium, pictured above, until it relocated back to Omaha the next year and used the Benson High School gymnasium. The Express last played in 1995.
Nebraska/Kearney Cranes: The United States Basketball League placed a team in Nebraska in 2005. The Cranes played their games at the Kearney Event Center and won the league championship in 2006 but folded after that season due to poor attendance.
Omaha Ak-Sar-Ben Knights: The American Hockey League affiliate of the Calgary Flames was reestablished in Omaha in 2005. The Knights played two seasons at the Civic Auditorium before the NHL club moved its AHL team to the Quad Cities in 2007.
Omaha Vipers: The Vipers played one season in the Major Indoor Soccer League in 2010-11 but lost nearly $1 million in its first year of existence. The team folded amidst conflict with the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority over payments for using Civic Auditorium.
Omaha Nighthawks: Omaha was granted an expansion team in 2010 to the United Football League, with the new franchise playing its games in TD Ameritrade Park. The Nighthawks played their last game in 2012 when the UFL canceled that season after four games and never returned to action.
Omaha Mammoths: The Fall Experimental Football League was founded in 2014 with the goal of becoming a feeder system to the NFL. It didn't, suspending operations less than two years later, and the Mammoths — with TD Ameritrade Park as their home stadium — played only four games before folding.
Omaha Chargers: The Chargers were a debut member of the National Basketball League of America, which began play in 2016. Omaha went 11-1 in its first — and only — season, winning the league championship.
Omaha Storm Chasers: Omaha has been home to the Class Triple-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals since 1969. Formerly known as the Omaha Royals and Omaha Golden Spikes, the franchise changed its name to the Storm Chasers in 2011 when it left Rosenblatt Stadium for the newly-built Werner Park in Papillion.
Omaha Beef: The Beef have been a member of six different indoor football leagues since their founding in 1999. The team is currently a part of Champions Indoor Football — a 14-team league — and uses Ralston Arena as its home stadium.
Omaha Lancers: Founded in 1986, the Lancers are a junior hockey team in the United States Hockey League and play in Ralston Arena. The team has won a league record seven Clark Cups, which goes to the champion of the USHL playoffs.
Photos: Nebraska's history with professional sports teams
Omaha isn't really known as a pro sports town, but this city and state have been home to some franchises over the decades. Here's a look at some pro sports teams who called Omaha (or Nebraska) home.
Omaha Dodgers: The Class Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers from 1961-62 in the American Association, which disbanded after the 1962 season, causing the O-Dodgers to fold.
Omaha Mustangs: What started as an independent, semi-professional football team in the early 1960s, the Mustangs survived off and on over the next couple decades in various minor professional leagues.
Nebraska Danger: Established in 2010, the Danger are a member of the Indoor Football League and play their games in Grand Island's Eihusen Arena.
Lincoln Saltdogs: The Saltdogs are an independent, professional baseball team and member of the American Association. The team was founded in 2001 and plays its home games at Haymarket Park.
Lincoln Stars: A junior hockey team founded in 1996 playing in the United States Hockey League, the Stars hold their home games at the Ice Box, located on the Nebraska State Fair grounds.
Tri-City Storm: The Storm are a junior hockey team that began play in the United States Hockey League in 2000, using the Viaero Event Center in Kearney as its home ice.
