LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will consider 2020/2021 waterfowl hunting season recommendations at its Friday meeting in Hastings.

So that fewer staff will be required to travel to the meeting, and to reduce the size of the gathering, the agenda has been revised in recent days, with several items removed.

The meeting begins at 8 a.m. in the Cottonwood Room at the Hall Student Union of Central Community College, 35055 E. Community Drive.

The 2020/2021 waterfowl recommendations are:

Early Teal – Low Plains: Sept. 5-20; High Plains: Sept. 5-13; Daily bag limit: six; Possession limit: Three times the daily bag limit

Youth Waterfowl – Zone 1: Oct. 3-4; Zone 2: Sept. 26-27; Zone 3: Oct. 17-18; Zone 4: Sept. 26-27; Daily bag and possession limits same as regular duck season

Duck and Coot – Zone 1: Oct. 10-Dec. 22; Zone 2: Oct. 3-Dec. 15 and Jan. 4-25; Zone 3: Oct. 22-Jan. 3 and Jan. 4-25; Zone 4: Oct. 3-Dec. 15; Daily bag limit: six (with restrictions); Possession limit: Three times the daily bag limit

Dark Goose – East Unit: Oct. 26-Feb. 7; Niobrara Unit: Oct. 26-Feb. 7; North Central Unit: Oct. 3-Jan. 15; Panhandle Unit: Oct. 26-Feb. 7; Platte River Unit: Oct. 26-Feb. 7; Daily bag limit: five; Possession limit: Three times the daily bag limit

White-fronted Goose – Statewide: Oct. 3-Dec. 6 and Jan. 16-Feb. 7; Daily bag limit: two; Possession limit: Three times the daily bag limit

Light Goose Regular Season – Statewide: Oct. 3-Dec. 23 and Jan. 16-Feb. 7; Daily bag limit: 50; Possession limit: none

Light Goose Conservation Order – East Zone: Feb. 8-April 15; West Zone: Feb. 8-April 5; Rainwater Basin Zone: Feb. 8-April 5; Daily bag and possession limits: none

Crow – Statewide: Oct. 15-Dec. 15 and Jan. 13-March 14

Falconry – Concurrent with teal, youth and regular duck season dates, plus, Zone 1: Feb. 25-March 10; Zone 2: Low Plains: Feb. 25-March 10; High Plains: Concurrent with all duck season dates in High Plains Zone; Zone 3: Low Plains: Feb. 25-March 10; High Plains: Concurrent with all duck season dates in High Plains Zone; Zone 4: Feb. 25-March 10

The commissioners also will hear a report on waterfowl boundary changes. In April, they are expected to vote on those changes, which eventually could go into effect in the fall of 2021.

Also, a public hearing is scheduled regarding proposed changes to park regulations concerning the consumption and possession of alcohol.

The commissioners also will consider a recommendation to trade a 160-acre tract in Brown County known as South Twin Lake Wildlife Management Area  for a 140-acre tract in Rock County known as Peterson Lake and designate the acquired tract Peterson Lake WMA.

The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes

The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.

1 of 106