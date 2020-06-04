Chadron State hired former Bellevue University coach Shane Paben as its new men's basketball coach, the school announced Thursday.

Paben replaces Houston Reed, who left in March to be an assistant at Northern Colorado. Reed was 22-88 in his four seasons at Chadron. The Eagles went 4-24 last season..

Paben led Bellevue to 10 consecutive NAIA tournaments and had a career record of 275-100. The 275 wins is a program record at Bellevue, and the Bruins reached the NAIA Division II national semifinals in 2017. He last coached at Bellevue in 2019.

"I'm very excited for the opportunity to join Chadron State," Paben said in a release. "It's a tremendous place to coach, with a wealth of possibilities for success. Hopefully, I can build a successful program and lead us to the NCAA tournament."​

